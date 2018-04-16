Fuller doubles up to keep Leighton in promotion hunt

Ash Fuller’s brace kept Leighton Town in the promotion race as they came from behind to beat St Margaretsbury 3-1 on Saturday.

While the SSML Premier Division has already been wrapped up by Welwyn Garden City, Berkhamsted and Town are still battling it out for the second automatic promotion spot, with six points separating the sides, though Scott Reynolds’ team have two games in hand.

Ash Fuller

And Town have one of those games in hand tonight at Bell Close when they take on lowly Holmer Green.

It could have been a different story on Saturday though after St Margaretsbury took the lead early on through Mark Summers fine finish.

The Reds had the lion’s share of possession however, and it wasn’t long before Leighton were back level, courtesy of a stunning strike from Fuller from fully 20 yards.

Just before the break Town went ahead when following some good work by Lewis McBride, Alex O’Brien scored from close range .

St Margaretsbury struggled to make any impression on a solid Town defence in the second half, and were reduced to 10-men when defender Ahmed Mohammed was sent off for a dangerous tackle.

Shortly after another clinical finish from Fuller sealed the points for the home side, while Berko were 4-2 winners over Biggleswade FC.

As well as being at home tonight, Town host Hadley on Saturday and then Stotfold on Tuesday April 24.