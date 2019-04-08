Goal-less draw frustrates Leighton

Leighton Town were left disappointed after a 0-0 draw against lowly London Tigers on Saturday.

In Town’s final away game of the season, Tigers made most of the chances in the opening half, and were somewhat unlucky not to be leading at the break.

The second half opened up though, and while Tigers were reduced to 10th men with 24 minutes remaining, Leighton could not find a breakthrough.

The result keeps Town 10th in SSML Premier Division, and now face their final three games of the season back at Bell Close, starting with second placed Hadley next Saturday.