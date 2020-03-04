Hat-trick for Danny Webb in good league win ahead of Leighton Town's big Vase game in Kent

Now 17 league games unbeaten with victory 4-2 over Aylesbury Vale Dynamos

With the disappointment of Saturday’s FA Vase Quarter Final being postponed, Town looked to get the excitement back with a trip to... Bell Close. With Aylesbury’s pitch the victim of flooding again this season, the tie was flipped and Aylesbury were the home team at Town’s home ground, writes Kieran Carvell.

Despite that, they couldn’t contain Town, who marched on to make it 17 league games unbeaten!

With Town’s league prospects getting increasingly better week on week, they got on the front foot straight away against Aylesbury.

With just 7 minutes on the clock, Town took the lead.Turner’s in-swinging cross was glanced home by the head of Danny Webb.

Town continued to dominate the early minutes, moving the ball with ease and creating numerous chances. Collier, Webb and Turner all had strokes saved or go wide.

Town’s next big chance came from Webb again, who this time plucked the ball out of the sky with a delicious first touch, before seeing his low effort palmed well by the goalkeeper.

Turner then had another strike at goal on 24 minutes, but it was easy for the keeper to gather.

However, he tried again on 28 minutes and this time was successful. His low drive from outside the area seemed routine for the keeper but he palmed it into the bottom corner. 0-2 away from home, at home!

With Town still dominating, Aylesbury did manage to pull a goal back on 35 minutes. Former Fan Favourite Bruno Brito hit a free-kick from distance that took an almighty deflection off the wall and it wrong-footed debutant Todd in the sticks.

Town continued to press Aylesbury with pace and purpose, with Collier’s strike after good work from McClelland, being blocked on the line just before the interval.

Just after the break on 51 minutes, Aylesbury levelled the scoreline. Harry Scott’s surging run into the area saw him hit a strike sweetly into the top corner of the near post. A fantastic strike, to pull the visitors level, after being two down.

However, level terms didn’t last long and just 4 minutes later, Town were back in front.

Silford’s in-swinging free-kick was once again met by the head of Webb, who got his second of the evening.

Lewis Todd was called into action for his first real save of the game, when he had to stop superbly to his left, after Condon nearly turned the ball into his own net.

Shortly after, Ben Pattie was introduced to the game, in place of Archie McClelland.

Pattie was immediately in the thick of the action and saw two efforts of his blocked by defenders in quick succession.

Town rattled the woodwork on 63 minutes, when Collier’s well timed effort was just an inch to high.

Kieran Turner entered the book not long after and was then replaced by the lively Ross Adams.

Adams was also involved in the action straight away when he crossed for Webb to head wide and when his own effort at goal from the edge of the area flew just over the bar.

Pattie, Towell and Silford all continued to test Aylesbury’s goalkeeper, however, he managed to deal with the efforts with relative ease.

Aylesbury made a triple change which saw former Town man Kuda Butawo introduced.

With time ticking on, Town wrapped things up in style.

And guess who scored... Danny Webb with his hat-trick and a hat-trick of headers. This time, a powerful header at the far post, right into the top left corner.

There was nearly time for a fifth when Troughton-Smith hit his own post after Webb’s cut back. Much to the Aylesbury defenders relief, he saw it get cleared on the line.

Sonny Newbury-Barr came on for hat-trick hero Danny Webb on the 90 and saw out the remaining minutes.

Another strong Town performance, who once again showed their eye for goal. A dominant display in all areas, which will certainly get them ready for the big one on Saturday.

Next up, it’s that re-arranged trip to Kent, as Town travel to Gay Dawn Farm in the FA Vase Quarter Final, against Corinthian FC.

A massive occasion and your support will be massively appreciated, as the winner gets a two-legged semi final against Hebburn Town of Tyne & Wear.