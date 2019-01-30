Hatters on the lookout for the best talent Leighton has to offer

Luton Town are once again opening their doors to seek out their next top talent through their partnership with Cedars Upper School in Leighton Buzzard.

The programme allows students to study for three A-Levels while offering the chance to play for the club in the National League Under 19 Alliance - the highest ranked league outside of the professional game for this age group and also in the Southern Counties Floodlit Youth League.

The scheme is open to students in Year 11 from September 2018 at schools all around the region and beyond.

The Luton Town Cedars Programme has provided Luton Town F.C with 1 Pro Scholar in Harry Tamplin.

Three other players Benji Crilley, Sean McMonagle and Gabriel Oakley have played a combined 20+ games for the Luton Town Pro Scholars Under 18 team as well as spending long periods in the club on day release.

One player has appeared as an unused substitute in the F.A. Youth Cup Quarter Final and eight others have been in on Day Release but not played competitive games.

The Cedars - Luton Town Elite Football Programme is designed for lads who want to take three A-Level qualifications whilst receiving a full-time football training programme.

The squad will work on a daily basis with two full-time Luton Town UEFA ‘A’ Licence coaches one is also the Schemes Head Coach and the other is also managing a club at National League Level.

In 2018 Cedars Upper School had an A -Level pass rate of 100% in the A* to E Band and 78.1 per cent in the A* to C Band. This showing the school continues to justify its great academic reputation.

The recruitment process to form next season’s squad is now underway.

Academically participants will need to have reached the Sixth Form 5 GCSE passes at the 9-5 entry level requirements to be able to participate in the necessary three A-Levels for the Elite Football Development Programme.

The three chosen A-Level subjects must have GCSE passes at absolute Minimum 5 (subject dependent). If you are unable to undertake three A-Levels you will not be accepted. Final grades are not a guarantee of acceptance because of the additional pressures, the programme may require students to have higher than 9-5 Grades. Cedars Upper School will ultimately have the discretion whether to accept or decline any individual application.

Decisions on whether an applicant is of the necessary standard as a footballer will be made by the programmes two full time UEFA ‘A’ Licence Coaches either through a trial or through participation in a coaching session with the current group.

Once the squad is established and places are formally offered to attend Cedars 6th Form; players will be expected to start training full time circa Monday July 3.

To register your interest and arrange an interview and trial email stuartsmith.ltfc@hotmail.co.uk.