Ickwell move third in the Bedfordshire League

Ickwell won at home to move third in a limited Premier Division supported by Sportsform fixture programme on Saturday.

Marko Tobdzic and Conor Green were on the home scoresheet in a 2-1 win over Kempston Town and Bedford College, Tom Vandenberg replied from the penalty spot.

Ickwell v Kempston Town & Bedford College. Picture: David Kay

Now up into fifth are AFC Oakley M&DH following their 5-0 home win over Caldecote. Elijah Hukin and Matt Barnes both scored twice to go alongside a single strike from Ali Smith.

Marston Shelton Rovers are still awaiting their first home win of the season after being defeated 3-2 by Stevington. Joe Hollyoak, Aaron Hewitt and Billy Roberts scored for the visitors against Rovers replies via Charlie Standish and Nick Skolsky.

Bedfordshire FA Senior Trophy Round Two

The result of the day went to Riseley Sports with a 2-0 home win over South Midlands League side The 61 FC Luton thanks to goals from Jake Hislop and Alex Taylor. Wilstead caused a minor shock in easing to a 3-0 victory at Flitwick Town - Paul Jones, Ryan Davenport and Sam Evans netting the goals to do the damage.

For Crawley Green Reserves it was a 5-4 home penalty shoot-out win over Wootton Blue Cross after the normal 90 minutes saw the clubs deadlocked at 1-1, Timmy Akerele netting for the Green and Ross Scott replying for the Blue Cross.

Joining these three clubs in the last eight draw will be Queens Park Crescents after they were granted a bye due to Sharnbrook not being able to raise a side to travel to meet them in Allen Park.

Alas for current Premier Division supported by Sportsform league leaders Shefford Town & Campton it was a 1-0 home defeat at the hands of South Midlands League club Ampthill Town.

Division One supported by O’Neills

Bedford Albion remain two points clear at the head of Division One supported by O’Neills following their 4-1 victory at bottom of the table AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College Reserves. Adam Lewis with a brace plus single goals from Michal Michalski and Sam Maddix were replied to once by Town’s Nikola Stanchev.

Whilst keeping up the chase and still in second are Wixams who took their unbeaten home ways up to four games with a 1-0 win over Wilstead Reserves thanks to a goal from Phil Meredith.

In third are Shefford Town & Campton Reserves who retained their unbeaten ways with a 2-2 draw at Totternhoe Reserves. Telmo Jesus and Jordan Greenwood scored their goals against home replies from Tom Howson and Archie Taylor.

Whilst just goal difference behind in fourth spot are Cranfield United Reserves who retained their unbeaten away record with a 3-0 victory at Biggleswade FC Reserves. Lamar Smithson with a brace and a single strike from Luke Gray did the damage.

Fifth place Henlow remain 100% at home after beating Lea Sports PSG 3-1. The visitors went ahead via a Joe Hennem penalty before an own goal plus strikes from James Campbell and Chris Reeves won the day for Henlow.

Whilst now in the top six are The 61 FC Luton Reserves who ran out 5-2 home winners over Sandy. George Onwusonye, Farrell Whitman, Pearce Tracey, Ajmal Parkar and Reg Inogiti all found the back of the net against a brace in reply from Jonnie Stratford.

Christians in Sport (Luton) took their unbeaten sequence to five games in sharing the spoils from a 1-1 home draw with Flitwick Town Reserves. Adam Oliver was on the CIS scoresheet and Mark Bartlett netting for the Town who were gaining their first away point of the season.

Division Two supported by Hy-Pro

There is no change at the head of Division Two supported by Hy-Pro following wins for the top two clubs. Leaders Meltis Albion remain two points clear after a 4-0 win at bottom of the table Unite MK Reserves. Aaran Wright with a brace was joined on the Albion scoresheet by Sean Canavan and a penalty from Asa Garlick.

Whilst second place Kempston Athletic likewise won 4-0 at M&DH Clapham Sports to remain 100% on the road this season. Tom Hughes, Daniel Mattin, Luke Mongiovi and Josh St Clair Pierre all found the back of the net.

Now in third are Houghton Athletic who were gifted three points when Caldecote Reserves failed to raise a side to meet them. Athletic took over third spot from Elstow Abbey whose game at FC Kokan was abandoned just four minutes from time due to the alleged behaviour of the home side. The Abbey at the time with goals from Tony Milloti and Glen Tumulty were leading 2-0.

Now up into fifth are Clifton following their 3-2 victory at Luton Leagrave AFC, Dale Houghton netting twice and Jim Taylor once against a home brace in reply via Tjay Briggs.

Sixth place Atletico Europa were beaten 3-0 at Black Swan (Luton) who now hold down seventh spot. Ben Smith with a brace and a single goal from Danny McGovern took the Swan to their third win on the bounce.

The biggest win of the day went the way of Sporting Lewsey Park who gained their third home win on the bounce in beating AFC Oakley M&DH Reserves 11-2. Luke Lincoln led the way with five goals, with Chris Gibson and Mark Raffermati both netting braces and they were joined on the Park scoresheet by single goals from Lee Mooney and Adrian Fontenelle against M&DH replies via Luke Gumble and Ben Gumble.

Elsewhere, St Joseph (Saturday) returned to winning ways on the road in defeating Sundon Park Rovers 4-2. Tom O’Mara, Jack Thompson, Matthew Terry and Kenan Dogruer all scored for St Joseph, Matthew Ania and Ryan Gowans for Rovers.

Whilst for Marston Shelton Rovers Reserves it was a first away point of the season in sharing the points in a 2-2 draw at CS Rovers. Jordan Lee and Michael Bhatti were on the home scoresheet against Rovers replies via Lorenzo Jordan and Carl Borromeo.

Division Three supported by Hy-Pro

The Pines (Luton) remain six points clear at the head of the Division Three supported by Hy-Pro standings following their 13-1 home win over Wixams Wanderers. Ryan Smith bagged five goals and Garry Duncan four times to go with braces from Nathan Miller and James McGuinness against a lone Wanderers reply via Michael France.

Whilst second place Shefford Town & Campton A were winning for the sixth time on the bounce with a 6-2 victory at Dinamo Flitwick. Bradley Vought with a brace was joined on the Town scoresheet by single goals from Kyle Cook, Jacob Jevon, Josh Holland and Colin Standley against home replies via Josh Pearson and Lewis Yates.

For third place Real Haynes it was a 7-1 win at Harlington Juniors. Tyler Winter led the way with a hat-trick, Ben Worbey netting a brace and single strikes coming from Josh Brown and Bill Flack against a lone home reply from Lui Tomlinson.

Whilst fourth place FC Polonia were held to a 2-2 home draw by Bedford Albion Reserves for whom it was a fifth draw from just eight outings. Marcin Gorczyca and Przemek Gorczyca on the home scoresheet against Albion replies via Craig Ford and Jan Bucur.

Now in sixth are Wootton Village who took their unbeaten run to four games in drawing 1-1 at home against Lidlington United Sports who were duly taking their unbeaten away ways up to four games. Aqeeb Hanif was on the Village scoresheet and Carl Pearson netted for United.

Whilst Sandy Reserves still await their first win of the season after going down 0-4 at home against Thurleigh. Sam Hammond with a brace plus goals from Issac Jones and Dan Curran doing the damage.

Elsewhere after losing their last six games Stevington Reserves returned to winning ways with a 7-0 home win over bottom of the table Real Haynes Reserves. Jamie Daniels netting five times alongside single goals for Regan Scott and Kieran McEvoy. Whilst winning for the first time in four outings were Flitwick Town A with a 3-1 home victory over Square FC. Jack Farthing, Martin Byrne and Max Lewis the Town goalscorers against a lone reply from Tamis Kamara.