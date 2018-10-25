Leaders Shefford Town win again

Shefford Town & Campton remain four points clear at the head of the Premier Division supported by Sportsform standings after a 2-0 home win over Stevington thanks to a brace of goals from Lee Harman.

Whilst now up into second are Cranfield United who maintained their seasons own 100% away ways when winning 3-1 at Marston Shelton Rovers. Justin Newman, Daniel Green and Connor McBrien were on their scoresheet against a lone Rovers reply from Xennon Paul.

United took over that second spot from Queens Park Crecents who were held to a 1-1 home draw by Wilstead who still remain unbeaten on the road this season, Chisom Amadi netting for the Crescents and the visitors replying with an own goal.

It was a end to fourth place Ickwell & Old Warden’s 100% home ways when defeated 2-1 by Wootton Blue Cross. Scott Harvey and Chris Butler scored the goals to do the damage against a lone home reply via Marko Tobdzic.

Also enjoying life on the road were Flitwick Town and AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College. The Town went nap in winning 5-2 at Riseley Sports. Dominic Collins led the way with a hat-trick supported by single goals from Phil Matthews and Daniel Stafford against a brace in reply from Sports Mitchell Crooke.

Whilst the College boys won 3-2 at Sharnbrook thanks to a hat-trick including one from the penalty spot by Thomas Vandenbergh against home replies via Richard Ball and Michael Pickard.

Elsewhere AFC Oakley M&DH Reserves retained their ubeaten away record when sharing the points in a 2-2 draw at Caldecote. Elijah Hukin and Laurence Bentham were on their scoresheet against a home brace in reply from Harry Lovely.

Division One supported by O’Neills

With leaders Bedford Albion having their game at Wilstead Reserves postponed due to the continuing unfit state of the home side’s Jubilee Playing Fields pitch Wixams missed the chance to go top when beaten 2-0 at Biggleswade FC Reserves whose goals came via Mark Franklin and John Veal.

Wixams were overtaken on goal difference by Shefford Town & Campton Reserves who retained their unbeaten ways in drawing 2--2 at Christians in Sport (Luton), James Snee netting both Town goals against home replies via Rhys Day and Chris Horncastle.

Now in fourth are Henlow who remain unbeaten on home soil after beating AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College Reserves 4-0. James Campbell with a brace plus single goals from Charlie Willison and Russell Ayles did the damage.

Whilst The 61 FC Luton Reserves returned to winning ways with a 3-0 home victory over Cople & Bedford SA. Yvesilin Eugene with a brace and a penalty from Pearce Tracey marking their scoresheet.

Elsewhere it was a first win of the season for Sandy who ran out 4-2 home winners over Flitwick Town Reserves. Jonnie Stratford with a brace was joined on the home scoresheet by strikes from Nicky Threadgold and Daniel Whitton against Town replies via Jason Strong and Ian Buckingham.

Whilst Cranfield United Reserves lost their seasons 100% away ways when held to a 1-1 draw at Totternhoe Reserves. Luke Gray netting for United and Adam Worthington for the home side.

Hertforshire Junior Cup 1st Round

Lea Sports PSG will now face a second round home tie against Harpenden Rovers Reserves after winning 6-0 at Wymondley. Martin Collins and Warren Bell both hit braces to go alongside single goals from Ali Mohiyaldeen and Conor Napper.

Division Two supported by Hy-Pro

Having started the day on top Houghton Athletic now find themselves fourth after losing 3-2 at Meltis Albion who now become the new leaders. Arran Wright was the home hero, netting a hat-trick against Athletic replies via Gavin Watson and Mihail Tudos.

Whilst up into second are Kempston Athletic who remain 100% on the road this season and still unbeaten after winning 4-3 at Atletico Europa. Dan Mattin with a brace plus goals from Craig Damon and Lee Shotbolt were replied to by Moses Gilson, Paddy Alimanji and Albert Adeyemi for the home side.

Third place is now taken up by Elstow Abbey who made it five wins on the bounce with a 5-1 victory at AFC Oakley M&DH Reserves. Glenn Tumulty with a brace plus strikes from Jason Harrison, Travis Joseph and Ollie Watton brought up the nap hand against a lone home reply via Junior Ivy.

Whilst the top scorers of the day were CS Rovers who claimed their first away win of the season with a 6-4 victory at St Joseph (Saturday) Connor Darocha with a hat-trick joined on their scoresheet by single goals from Daniel Bhatti, Michael Bhatti and Dalitso Chibwe against St Joes replies via Kenan Dogruer twice and single strikes from Shaun McGovern and Jack Thompson.

Also claiming their first away win were Black Swan in winning 4-2 at Sundon Park Rovers. Ben Smith with a brace plus single goals from Joe Carey and Callum Wilson werereplied to by Rovers goals from Derek Maruma and Rayvaun Bridgett. Luton Leagrave AFC took their unbeaten away sequence to four games in winning 3-2 at M&DH Clapham Sports who are still awaiting their first point. Ryan Hill, Hartley Coleman and Ismail Drais were on the winners’ scoresheet against M&DH replies via Phil Kempsell and Owen Tuffin.

Caldecote Reserves took their winning ways up to three games with a 3-2 home victory over Sporting Lewsey Park. Nicky Albone, Sam Julian and Jack Stagg all found the back of the net against a Park brace in reply from Luke Lincoln.

Berks & Bucks Junior Cup 2nd Round

It was the end of the cup road for Unite MK Reserves after being defeated 5-4 in a penalty shoot-out at home to Twyford United Reserves after 90 minutes play had seen the sides deadlocked at 2-2. Ismail Raja and Faraz Abid the MK goalscorers.

Division Three supported by Hy-Pro

The Pines (Luton) remain six points clear and still 100% for the season after winning 3-1 at the previously unbeaten at home Dinamo Flitwick. James McGuinness, Ryan Smith and Garry Duncan were on their scoresheet against a home own goal in reply.

Whilst with FC Polonia (Luton) having their game at Thurleigh postponed due to the unfit state of the home pitch they now drop from second into third, overtaken by Shefford Town & Campton A who ran out 8-0 home winners over Sandy Reserves. Bradley Vooght with a hat-trick, Josh Lummis with a brace plus single goals from Alex Mitchell, Colin Standley and Sam Lunmmis handed out the punishment.

For Harlington Juniors it was a first win in five outings with a 5-4 home victory over Stevington Reserves who have now lost their last six outings. Jamie Small with a brace plus single goals from Daren Bryant, Rhys Thompson and Tatenda Tapfuma brought up the nap hand against visiting replies via Dan Marino twice plus single goals for Regan Scott and Jason Thompson.

For Wixams Wanderers it was an end of their 100% home record when beaten 5-4 by Lidlington United Sports who were duly taking their away unbeaten ways up to three games. Jamie Rodd and Edward Janes with braces plus a single strike from Carl Pearson on the United scoresheet against home replies via Michael France twice plus single goals for Craig Brown and Irwin Bissette.

Whilst also enjoying life on the road were Wootton Village the 4-0 winners at Real Haynes Reserves. Jason Churchill-Hall netting all four goals.

Also winning 4-0 and still unbeaten this season were Bedford Albion Reserves with a victory over Square FC. Jessie Sidhu, Jan Bucur, Craig Ford and Josh Emmerton netted the Albion goals to take them up to fifth place in the league standings.

Whilst the Flitwick Town A v Real Haynes game was abandoned by the referee around the hour mark when the visitors were leading 4-2.