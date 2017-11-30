League side knocked out in extra time heartache

The Bedfordshire League’s quest to claim a first ever last eight place in the FA Inter League Cup failed when they were beaten 5-4 in extra time by The Amateur Football Combination at Cranfield United.

It was the visitors who took the lead in the 13th minute via Chris Heritage and that remained the scoreline until AFC Kempston Town & Bedford Colleges Dan Green levelled matters just 15 minutes from time, to send the game into extra time.

Within three minutes AFC were back in front via Charlie Cain but this time it took the league just two minutes to draw level when Ickwell & Old Warden’s Scott Alleyne’s cross turned into an own goal and 2-2.

For the third time in the contest AFC nosed ahead again in the 103rd minute with a goal from Ryan Bright but right on the stroke of half-time Cranfield United’s Jack Goodacre made it 3-3 and left all to play for in the second period.

Within three minutes of the restart Shefford Town & Campton’s James Burnside shot the league into a 4-3 lead which was cancelled out when Ryan Bright netted from the penalty spot just two minutes later. With everyone gearing themselves up for a dreaded penalty shoot-out up popped Ellis McLennon to win the tie for the visitors in the 119th minute.

Premier Division supported by Sportsform

In a reduced Premier Division supported by Sportsform programme Crawley Green took full advantage to climb into second and within four points of leaders Shefford Town & Campton after netting a 4-2 home win over Stevington. Temitayo Akerele with a brace was joined on the Green scoresheet by strikes from Graham Clarke and Jacob Younger. Tom Roberts and Martin Danobrega netting the Stevington replies.

Now in third are Wilstead who retained their unbeaten away record with a 2-1 victory at Marston Shelton Rovers who are still awaiting their first home win. Ryan Davenport and Shaun Winconek netted the vital goals against a lone Rovers reply via Harry Murray.

There was a first home win for Queens Park Crescents with a 2-0 victory over Kempston Rovers Development, who are now on a run of eight games without a victory. Goals from Shazad Sattar and Tim Gill did the damage.

Bottom of the table Renhold United suffered their seventh defeat on the bounce when beaten 4-0 at home by a Wootton Blue Cross side winning their fourth away win in a row, Dale Armitage and Robbie O’Dell both netting braces.

Division One supported by O’Neills

There is no change at the head of the Division One supported by O’Neills table following wins for the top three sides.

Leaders Totternhoe Reserves extended their unbeaten run to nine games with a 4-3 victory at Shefford Town & Campton Reserves who had led the contest 2-1 at the break. Lee Fromant with a brace plus single goals for Antony Grady and Spencer Park marked the Totts scoresheet against Town replies via Andrew Hayday, Sam King and Sam Donadio.

For second place Riseley Sports it was win number six on the bounce with a 3-2 home success over Meltis Albion. Jake Hislop, Jay Willett and Josh Poole were on the Sportsman’s scoresheet against a brace in reply from Albion’s Gavin Matthews whose side are now unsuccessful in their last nine outings and remain on the bottom of the table.

Third place Wixams were the 5-3 away winners at Henlow who are still to win at home. Gareth White and Grant Tibbett both scored twice and Alex Sommers once to bring up the nap hand against home replies via a Paul Wright penalty plus Matt Sockalingham and Luke Hill.

Losing ground on the top three are fourth place AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College Reserves whose 100% away record came to an end when held to a 3-3 draw at Sandy. Matt Johnson with a brace plus Liam Brophy were on the home scoresheet against Town replies via a Charlie Corcoran penalty plus goals from Paul Obuch and Arkadiusz Boruch.

Biggleswade FC Reserves returned to winning ways for the first time in six outings with a 3-2 home win over Cople & Bedford SA. Tyler Ingram, John Veal and Gianni Batazzai all found the back of the net against SA replies from Luke Banton and Daniel Bond.

Whilst second from bottom The 61FC Luton Reserves are still looking for their first away win after losing 4-1 at Lea Sports PSG. Joe Hennem with a brace was joined on the PSG scoresheet by Glen Collins and Sean Dixon against a lone 61 reply via Jay Sharpe.

Cranfield United Reserves extended their unbeaten away ways up to four games in sharing the spoils in a 0-0 draw at Flitwick Town Reserves .

Division Two

AFC Oakley M&DH Reserves remain unbeaten on home soil after claiming a 2-1 victory over Marston Shelton Rovers Reserves. Jamie Evans and Callum Mullins were on their scoresheet against a lone Rovers reply via Carl Borromeo.

Whilst for bottom of the table Luton Leagrave AFC it was a first away point of the season when sharing the spoils in a 0-0 draw at Caldecote Reserves.

Watson Shield Preliminary Round

Caldecote A will now face a home first round tie against Clifton after they both netted 10 goal victories.

Clifton, with a hat-trick from Dylan Donaldson plus braces from Adam Norris, Ross Donaldson and Charlie Watson and a single strike from Kyle Davis, were 10-0 home winners over Dinamo Flitwick.

The boys from Harvey Close won 10-2 at Harlington Juniors, Jake Bruce netting five times to go alongside a brace for Gary Allum and single strikes from Luke Dear, Joe Rowley and Neil Giles. The other Bedfordshire Youth League side in action, Caddington, also suffered a big defeat, 8-1 at home to Flitwick Town A who will now entertain Barton Rovers Blues in round one. Dave Lyons and Dom Collins both scored hat-tricks to go alongside single goals for Rhys Pearson and Luke Snapes with the lone home reply being netted by James Chin.

Black Swan were 2-0 home winners over Lidlington United Sports to earn a first round home tie against Wootton Village, Danny McGovern and Ben Smith netting the goals.

Stevington Reserves will now be at home in round one to Kempston Athletic after being granted a bye following White Eagles failure to raise a side to meet them.

Division Three

The lone game of the afternoon saw Kempston Athletic pull four points clear following a 5-1 victory over bottom of the table Wootton Village. James Maxwell with a brace plus single strikes from Josh St Clair Pieree, Nikolay Fernades and Craig Damon brought up the nap hand against a lone Village reply from Dan Burrows.

Bedfordshire FA Junior Cup Third Round

The highest home scorers were CS Rovers who earned a 6-4 victory over Luton District & South Beds League outfit FC Polina Luton. Joe Campion led the way with a hat-trick and was joined on their scoresheet with a brace from Jack Leech and a single strike from Ultan Coonan.

There was a six goal away haul for Bedford Albion who won 6-1 at Harlington. Ryan Kelly and Adam Lewis with braces were joined on the Albion scoresheet by single strikes from Brandon Hung and Ali Bucknall against a lone home reply from Dan McMillan.

Also enjoying life on the road with wins were Henlow Reserves and Wilstead Reserves. A brace from Russell Ayles plus single strikes from Matt Rumbellow and Marcin Bator took Henlow Reserves to a 4-0 success at Houghton Athletic whilst Wilstead Reserves were the 2-1 winners at Elstow Abbey, Sean Jones and Dale Clegg netting the goals to do the damage against a lone Abbey reply from Danny Pilgrim.

Also booking their place in the hat for the quarter final draw were Sundon Park Rovers who, thanks to goals from Nick Buttigieg, Brain Fraser and Jake Harle, were the 3-0 home winners over Shefford Town A.

Joining them in that hat will be Atletico Europa, 5-4 home victors over Westoning. Aaron Van Horne, Ric Bulzis, Mo Banda, Paddy Alimanji and Osman Joshua all found the back of the net to bring up the nap hand against Westoning replies via Dean Mcelroy with a brace plus single strikes for Lewis Wilson and Taylor Clayton.

Alas it was the end of the road for Bedford Albion Reserves who had just a Simon Wade goal to show for in their 3-1 home defeat by Luton District & South Beds League side Farley Boys Reserves.

Going out to opposition from the same league were AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College A who despite goals from John Hislop and Daniel Obeji were beaten 3-2 at home by FC Koran.