Leighton denied win by keeper heroics

An inspired performance from Conor Beattie in the Edgeware Town goal denied Leighton Town victory at Bell Close on Saturday as the sides shared a 0-0 draw.

Beattie made save after save in the second period t0 deny Leighton three vital points in SSML Premier Division.

Leighton Town vs Edgeware Town | Pic: Jane Russell

The sides entered the game with identical leauge records - three wins, six draws and five defeats - but it looked for all the world as though Leighton would come away on top.

After a poor performance in the penalty shootout win over Unite MK in the week, Leighton started in similarly slow fashion, with Edgeware almost taking the lead when Onololu Onabolu and Tyriq Hunte both had opportunities in a goal mouth scramble.

Dom Marsala, Kyle Faulkner and Tom Silford all had efforts off target for Leighton in an otherwise mundane opening period.

The second half though burst into life as Leighton came back to the fore. Aaron McKee should have opened the scoring five minutes after the restart. Having seen an earlier effort bravely blocked by Edgeware defending, McKee combined with Yusef Seodi to go through on goal, but he was denied brilliantly by Beattie’s out-stretched boot to keep the score goal-less.

Leighton Town vs Edgeware Town | Pic: Jane Russell

Beattie then denied Kyle Davison-Gordon, before the visitors had chances of their own, though neither Onabolu nor Mark Burgess could find the back of the net.

As the game entered its final quarter, Kyle Faulkner almost put the Town in front. He rose highest in a crowded penalty area and directed his header right into the corner, but once again Town were denied by a stunning save from Beattie.

Leighton were almost made to pay for it moments later as Edgeware countered, but substitute Mikkel James headed over the bar from inside the six yard box.

The home side had one last chance in the final 10 minutes. Tom Bryant broke forward on the right flank and hit a great effort towards the right corner.

However, Leighton’s nemesis for the afternoon Beattie denied Bryant and the ball went behind for a corner kick.

The goal-less draw means the sides continue to share identical records, with Leighton sitting 11th, above Edgeware on goal-difference.

A trip to Biggleswade United face Town next Saturday at Second Meadow.