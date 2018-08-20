Leighton get their first point on the board with London Colney draw

Matt Hall’s superb free kick was not enough to help Leighton Town to their first league win of the season as they were pegged back by London Colney on Saturday, sharing a 1-1 draw.

After defeats in their opening two SSML Premier Division games, Danny Nicholls’ men took the lead after 25 minutes thanks to Hall’s postage stamp set piece.

Leighton Town celebrate

But they were pegged back midway through the second half by Colney as they spoils were shared.

Leighton travel to Stotfold tonight (Tuesday) who are without a point so far this season.

Full-back Hall has enjoyed a bright start to the new campaign. Having scored on the opening day of the season in the 2-1 defeat to Harpenden Town, he was eager to double his tally against London Colney, and forced a fine stop from visiting keeper Jack Medcalf with a fierce effort from the corner of the area.

He would not be denied for long though, wrapping his left foot around a 25-yard free kick, bending it over the wall and into the top corner to give the home side the lead on 25 minutes.

Action from Leighton Town vs London Colney

As the game settled, the midfield battle commenced, with neither side able to make much of a breakthrough, creating few opportunities.

Leighton keeper Tom Wyant kept his powder dry for most of the first half, barely troubled as Colney struggled to make their mark in front of goal.

There was one blot on the copybook for Leighton in the first half though - Aaron McKee was forced off through injury, replaced by Junior Muya shortly before the break.

Leighton could have wrapped the game up early in the second period, but for some heroics from Medcalf as his fingertip save denied Alex O’Brien, sending his strike onto the bar before seeing it out for a corner.

But despite looking distinctly second best in front of goal, Colney found themselves level on 64 minutes as Mickey Shuttlewood bundled the ball over the line after a goal-mouth scramble.

After the equaliser though, neither side appeared likely to break the deadlock.

Denilson Da Silva had a glorious chance in the final throws for the home side as he raced clear, only to be denied once again by the excellent Medcalf, who did enough to earn his side a point at the final whistle.

For Town, there was an air of frustration come the end, but also one of relief as they picked up their first point of the season.

Although it is very early days, Nicholls and his side will be eager to improve on their 17th place in the league after three games played.

Town now travel to Roker Park to visit Stotfold tonight (Tuesday) - a team who have lost all three of their opening league fixtures.

Leighton are back at Bell Close on Saturday though as they face Oxhey Jets, kicking off at 3pm.