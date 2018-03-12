Leighton leave it late to secure Biggleswade draw

Bruno Brito scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time to salvage a draw for Leighton Town in a dramatic 3-3 with Biggleswade FC.

Having taken the lead through Alex O’Brien, Town were pegged back then had James Hatch sent off in the second half.

Leighton Town vs Biggleswade

But Brito, a second half substitute, twice cancelled out Biggleswade goals, leaving his second equaliser until the very death as 10-man Town managed to avoid defeat.

Leighton’s early pressure on the Biggleswade goal eventually paid off when O’Brien bent in a wonderful effort from 25 yards to give the home side the lead.

Despite rattling the crossbar, Leighton didn’t add to their lead before the break, and let it slip five minutes after the restart when Pat McCafferty was upended in the box. Nathan George converted the penalty for Biggleswade to level things up.

With tackles flying in from both sides, it was a matter of time before someone saw a red card, and it was Town’s Hatch who saw it after picking up his second booking with 25 minutes to go.

Leighton Town vs Biggleswade

Three minutes after Hatch’s dismissal, Tom Cookman fired Biggleswade into the lead after Tom Coles’ shot was parried into his path, handing the visitors a 2-1 advantage.

But with four minutes to go, the game exploded into action. Brito’s brilliant individual effort drew the home side level, but parity would only last two minutes as Tom Coles’ deflected effort appeared to win it for Biggleswade.

No-one told Brito of the script though, and with five of the six minutes added on played, he rose highest to nod home a corner to dramatically equalise for Scott Reynolds’ side.