Leighton-Linslade footballers scoring successes thanks to Yes We Can disability sports

The Rotary Club of Leighton-Linslade is pleased to report that the Yes We Can disability football squad is making the town proud.

MK Buzzards supported by FAI Autos “go from strength to strength” with some outstanding results in recent tournaments as well as solid progress locally.

The squad’s over 18 team recently competed in both the FA People’s Cup, the Berks and Bucks Cup, as well as taking part in a round of league matches at the Oxford City ground.

A significant win of 3-1 over Northampton Town in the FA People’s Cup was not quite enough to see them progress to the next round losing out narrowly to Slough Town, who again proved their bogie team in the recent round of league games.

Eight matches in the day saw their only defeat coming against league leaders Slough 1-0 after a big victory against MK Pumas.

At under 16 level, two MK Buzzards turned out for the main MK Dons SET U16 team, and the junior Buzzards are growing steadily week on week.

Even the coaching staff are getting recognition, with Lizzie Jackson and Jordan Noon meeting MK Dons Manager Paul Tisdale.

Adam Dutton from the Buzzards U16 also got to sit down with MK Dons boss Paul Tisdale which was a fantastic opportunity going into the big Ability Counts event on April 6 at Stadium MK.