Leighton manager Sweeney knows what needs to be done to bring great cup form into league

Saturday's FA Vase win over Hadleigh United sets up home tie in second round proper

Leighton Town manager Joe Sweeney knows exactly what needs to be done to get their dismal league form to match their excellent cup performances.

On Saturday Town gave supporters plenty to cheer about as they beat Hadleigh United 2-1 in the first round of the FA Vase.

Town are still in every cup competition apart from the FA Cup, but in the league they are languishing one place off the bottom in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division, with just one point from eight games.

“Wasted chances, missed opportunities and a lack of discipline are what we need to rectify,” said Sweeney.

“We have got to pick up six points from our two league games this week, at home to Leverstock Green and then in London against North Greenford on Saturday.”

Sweeney and assistant Paul Copson know they need to get things right quickly.

“We are under a lot of pressure to get results.

“People at the club have been fantastic.

“We’ve only been here a year and we have had all the support we could want - it’s down to us and the players on match days and we take full responsibility.

“In the league we have created so many scoring opportunities and just not taken them,” he explained.

“We’ve had red cards and sin bins so know what’s got to be put right.

“We completely understand and respect the supporters’ view and are doing all we can to turn things around as quickly as we can.

“We know the areas we have to improve and know everyone is behind us.

“I’d like to thank everyone for their support so far and to encourage them to keep giving it .

“People at the club have been so supportive and we are doing whatever it takes to put things right and repay that support in spades.”

The team’s most recent league defeat came last Tuesday evening against fourth-placed Biggleswade United, when they suffered a 2-1 defeat.

Leighton Town’s only point of the campaign so far came back in August in only the second game of the season when they drew 1-1 with Arlesey Town.

FC Broxbourne Borough next FA Vase opponents

Leighton Town have earned a home tie with division one side FC Broxbourne Borough in the FA Vase second round proper on November 2, after their 2-1 victory on Saturday.

“It was a great win against Hadleigh,” said manager Joe Sweeney.

“The Vase is our premier cup competition with big prize money and the final at Wembley so it’s very important to all clubs at our level.

“It’s the third Vase game we’ve won and I was very pleased with our performance. The Vase is special to people at the club and there were close to 200 there on Saturday. “

Danny Webb scored both goals, having been recruited in the summer and has now four from three games.

“He has raw pace and works his socks off,” said Sweeney.

It is only in the FA Cup that Town have made an early exit, against a higher-level Lowestoft

“We’ve been doing very well in all our cup competitions,” added Sweeney. “We only went down 2-0 and came away with a lot of pride from that game.

“But we know we need to take our cup form into the league.”

On Tuesday (October 15) Town host a local derby with mid-table Leverstock Green, where Sweeney was a youth team coach.

Then they have a trip to London on Saturday to face bottom side North Greenford United.