Leighton's history makers drawn against Wolverhampton SC in FA Vase

Leighton Town manager Scott Reynolds has praised his ‘history makers’ for reaching the fifth round of the FA Vase.

Town came from behind twice to beat Norwich CBS 5-2 after extra time on Saturday to reach the fifth round for the first time in their history, setting up a clash with Wolverhampton SC on Saturday February 3.

“Winning on Saturday took us further in this competition than the club has ever been,” said Reynolds. “I cannot praise the players enough for the effort they put in.”

Wolverhampton are the lowest ranked side left in the Vase, playing their football in the West Midlands Regional League Premier Division.

Reynolds though, whose Leighton side sit sixth in SSML Premier Division, is wary of a cup upset and won’t be reading into Sporting’s ranking.

He said: “There are no easy games left in the last 16 of the Vase, we’re in for a tough game.

“We never set out to win the FA Vase at the beginning of the season, but we’ve made it this far. We don’t want to lose any games.

“And we’ve got a very busy January, with six games still to play this month. I’ll have to make sure I manage the squad to make sure we’re in the best condition we can be.”

