Leighton Town announce new management team

Leighton Town have confirmed Joe Sweeney and Paul Copson has taken over as new joint managers.

Following the resignation of Danny Nicholls on Sunday, with Town sat in a disappointing 13th in SSML Premier, the club have moved swiftly to bring in the duo ahead of this weekend's game against Colney Heath.

A club statement read: "Joe and Paul have a wealth of experience at Step 4 and 5, having won the South Midlands Premier League and Cup Double with London Colney in the 2016-17 season.

"They have a great knowledge of players at this level of football and are looking forward to the challenge of leading the club through this important period of transition.

"James Heeps remains as goal-keeping coach and he will add a further layer of considerable experience and knowledge to first team affairs."