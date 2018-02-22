Leighton Town are ready for their date with destiny

Scott Reynolds says his side are ready to make Leighton Town history when they take on 1874 Northwich in the quarter finals of the FA Vase this Saturday.

Reynolds’ side have gone further than any other Leighton side has before in this competition, and are just two games away from a dream final at Wembley Stadium.

Scott Reynolds

“This is the biggest game in our recent history,” said the manager.

“We’ve helped get to this stage of the competition, but we’re going to enjoy the occasion and the game.

“We want to make the final, now. We may never see Leighton Town in the last eight of a national competition again - this is our chance.”

More than 300 tickets have been told to travelling Northwich fans, and the club is staying open every night this week to ease ticket sales on the day at Bell Close.

Leighton Town

Leighton head into the game off the back of their 11th straight win, having beaten Colney Heath 4-0 on Saturday. Town have lost just one league game at Bell Close all season, and it bodes well for the Vase clash on Saturday.

Reynolds said: “We’re under no illusions - Northwich have come this far in the competition too, and have a decent record.

“But we’ve won 11 in a row, and we’re really tough to beat at home.

“We know Northwich will have periods in the game where they will put us under pressure, but that’s normal in football and we won’t let it faze us.

“We will be prepared, and won’t let the occasion get to us.

“These are local lads, representing Leighton Buzzard, and if anyone is on the fence about coming, I’d urge them to come and help us represent your town and maybe get to Wembley.”

It was a routine win on Saturday for Town as they kept up with the SSML Premier League pace.

Leading 1-0 through Lea Coulter’s 32nd minute header, Reynolds told his side to remain resolute and secure the game with a second goal, which they duly did when George Boland poked home his first for the club just two minutes after the restart.

It opened the floodgates as Coulter scored his second of the game before Dom Marsala scored Town’s fourth in the last minute.

Tickets for adults cost just £6, with £1 for children and £3 for concessions.