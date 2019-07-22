Leighton Town beaten in friendly against AFC Dunstable

Leighton Town boss Joe Sweeney was pleased with his side’s performance in teh 1-0 defeat to AFC Dunstable on Saturday.

In Town’s first game back at Bell Close this summer, Jermaine Hall’s 33rd minute strike was enough to separate the sides.

Leighton vs AFC Dunstable

They should have been further ahead by the break, with two excellent chancesto put the game to bed squandered.

Town had to contend with a physical approach from Dunstable, who were well disciplined and defended their lead well in the second period to cling on to the victory.

Sweeney tweeted: “Many thanks to (manager) Steve Heath and all at AFC Dunstable for bringing a strong squad. Proper club with proper people, thanks again and all the best to you all for the season ahead.”

Town are in action on Tuesday night against Pistone & Ivinghoe at the Pitstone Rec at 7.45pm.