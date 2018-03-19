Leighton Town begin busy period with win over Oxhey Jets

Leighton Town started a hectic period with a 2-0 win over Oxhey Jets on Saturday as they kept up the pace in the SSML Premier Division promotion race.

Scott Reynolds’ side play nine times in three weeks in a bid to cram all their Premier Division fixtures in before the end of April.

“We are Saturday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday... and there will still be a few more to get in!” Reynolds said.

“We’re going to be busy boys, but we’ll give it everything we have.”

They sit third in the table, 13 points adrift of league leaders Berkhamsted, who they drew 0-0 with last Tuesday, and haven’t lost in the Premier Division action since November, when they went down 1-0 to Holmer Green.

And their hopes for promotion were done no harm on Saturday as they brushed aside Oxhey Jets with a fine first half performance.

Goals from Tom Guiney and Lea Coulter ensured Town went in ahead at the break, and they maintained their lead through the second half blizzard as the snow came down heavier all the while, keeping a vital clean sheet too as they picked up all three points.

Town’s hectic schedule sees on the road twice this week, when they take on 11th place Hadley away on Tuesday night before a trip to take on Cockfosters, who sit 15th in the league, on Saturday.