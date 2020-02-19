Leighton Town come back from 2-0 down to beat high-flying Tring 3-2

Hopes for big crowd against Baldock Town at Bell Close on Saturday

Town returned to league action, two weeks after back to back wins over the Colneys, writes Kieran Carvell.

Archie McClelland scored Town's winner to take three points against high-flying Tring

This time, Tring Athletic came to Town, who currently occupy second in the Division, despite some changes to their team and staff.

There is a local rivalry that has produced some special moments in the last couple of seasons and Town added to those special moments with an enthralling comeback!

It was a good start in the opening exchanges for Town, with Pattie having an ambitious go from range and McClelland causing some problems on the right.

However, a youthful Tring side continued to ramp up the pressure, with the backline of Baird, Resch, Donkor and Silford having shots to block and crosses to deal with.

Dan Benney was called into action for the first time when he had to gather a low drive.

Town regained some domination midway through the half, with Pattie’s rasping drive testing the keeper and McClelland’s speculative volley going just wide.

However, Tring got back into the tie and started causing Town far too many problems. They took the lead on 35 minutes, when Prince Nimoh opened up his body and fired into the far corner from the edge of the area. A good finish, to put the visitors ahead.

Tring continued to charge forward and Benney had to make a smart stop.

Then, just before the break, Tring made it two. An inviting free-kick into the area was attacked by a free man and he nodded it past Benney and into the far post.

With Town down 2-0 at home, changes were bound to come. Danny Webb and James Towell replaced Alfie Osborne and Sonny Newbury-Barr.

The second half started much better for Town and they began to dominate.

McClelland went close on 50 minutes, but he couldn’t quite get the ball out of his feet to get a good strike away.

Shortly after, Town had the ball in the net after it was bundled in from a corner. However, somehow one of Town’s players was adjudged to be offside.

On 61 minutes, Town were back in the tie though. The two substitutes combined when Towell picked out Webb on the right hand side. Webb cut through two defenders before firing at goal. It took a slight deflection, but it went into the back of the net. 1-2.

Town continued to dominate and had a good run of set pieces. But, on the 66th minute, they got back on level terms.

It was Town’s main man again, Danny Webb. He was sent through on goal and rounded the keeper with ease before slotting home for 2-2.

With two goals in 5 minutes, Town looked rampant and were dominating the tie.

It was only a matter of time before the comeback was complete...and it was on 70 minutes!

Webb was involved in the action again when he picked out Archie McClelland on the right of the box. McClelland got the ball out of his feet and volleyed it home into the top right corner. A great strike, to complete a 9 minute comeback for the boys in red and white!

Town continued to snuff out any danger, with the backline working together more cohesively.

Webb tried his luck on two separate occasions, but couldn’t find the target.

Ben Pattie was replaced on 75 minutes. On came Louie Collier for his Town debut, against his former club.

Town looked to see out the game and as the game entered added time, Kieran Turner did well to keep it in the corner and not allow the visitors any chances to break and score.

And that was all the action for one evening at Bell Close. A fantastic comeback over Town’s local rivals as they look to climb the league table, with 18 league games still to play.

Great support to, with 203 out in force on a Tuesday evening.

On Saturday, Town are back at Bell Close in a change of fixture against in-form Baldock Town. A big game and hopefully a big crowd. The club are hoping to beat their highest home league attendance of the season so far, which was 260.