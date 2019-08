Leighton Town or Thame United will face Lowestoft Town in the FA Cup First Round Qualifying.

After Town were held 3-3 by United on Saturday, the sides will replay the game at Bell Close next Tuesday, with the winners going on to play Lowestoft the following Saturday (September 7). Lowestoft play in the BetVictor Southern Premier Central League.

This Saturday, Leighton Town are in FA Vase action against Bugbrooke St Michaels at Bell Close. Kick off it at 3pm.