Leighton Town eye up big things in 2018

Scott Reynolds has his eyes on silverware in 2018 and believes his Leighton Town side are more than capable of landing a trophy this year.

Still in the FA Vase, with a home draw against Norwich CBS in the last 32 next Saturday, and in the Buckingham Charity Cup too, the Reds boss believes his side are well placed to end the season with some silverware.

“We obviously want to stay in the FA Vase for as long as possible,” he said. “We’re one of the top ranked teams left in the competition, and while it isn’t really a big money spinner for us, there’s a trip to Wembley on offer.

“It’s an exciting draw, facing Norwich CBS at home, because I think it’s a game we can win, and reaching the last 16 would be a real achievement.

“We’re also in the Buckingham Charity Cup, and it’s another competition we’ll be looking at as something we can win.”

While winning trophies is one thing, Reynolds says the main focus for 2018 will remain on their SSML Premier Division campaign.

After the marked turnaround since Reynolds’ arrival at the end of 2016, Leighton have gone from relegation candidates to promotion hopefuls, Town have more than held their own against some of the title contenders this season, and though they are a little way off the ultimate pace at the moment, Reynolds doesn’t rule out a shot at promotion.

He added: “The main objective is of course the league and we have looked really strong for parts this season.

“I still don’t think we’ve seen the best of this team yet, and with two teams getting promoted this season, I think we can certainly be there or thereabouts.”