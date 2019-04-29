Leighton Town miss out on top half finish

The curtain fell on Leighton Town’s season on Saturday as they drew for a fourth successive game to finish 11th in SSML Premier Division.

Taking on Leverstock Green at Bell Close, the pair ground out a drab 0-0 draw, meaning Town missed out on a top half finish by two points from Crawley Green.

Leighton Town vs Leverstock Green

It was not the most frantic of games either, with neither side really creating much in the way of goal-scoring opportunities.

Town, having finished with three consecutive home games, were out to finish the campaign with a win over lowly Leverstock, but had nothing to write home about when the whistle blew for half time.

The second half followed suit for the most part, but with five minutes remaining, Town somehow failed to snatch all three points as Kyle Faulkner’s shot was blocked on the line, and though Ollie Buckley threw himself at the loose ball and is sparked a melee, it never crossed the line.

The draw means they finish 11th, with 12 wins, 12 defeats and 14 draws to their names this season, with a +3 goal difference.