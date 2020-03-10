Leighton Town proud of great FA Vase run as Wembley dream ends

Late Corinthian goal snatches semi-final place 4-3

PICTURES BY ANDREW PARKER

Goalkeeper Jamie Head

Leighton Town’s incredible FA Vase run finally came to an end 4-3 on Saturday with a heartbreaking late goal , which put Corinthian through to the semi-finals.

For the town, club and around 300 travelling supporters the Wembley dream is sadly over.

“It was so cruel to go out like that, in injury time,” said manager Joe Sweeney.

“As managers and players we’ve given everything and are absolutely devastated, it meant so much to us.

Danny Webb scored Leighton Town's first goal

“But for anyone watching it was a brilliant game. They will all have thoroughly enjoyed it.

“Corinthian are a really good club in a lovely setting and their goalkeeper was probably man of the match with four or five great saves.

“We had fantastic support down there again and we know it’s a massive missed opportunity for us, just two games from Wembley and what might have been.

“But it has been an incredible run that’s taken us all over - from Cornwall to Kent, with just one game at home in the competition. We have done really well as a club.

Goal celebrations

“And with all the excitement of it, there’s a buzz around the club again with everyone coming to support us and everyone interested in each game.”

Town are now also up to seventh in the league, with growing support as they bid to reach the play-offs on an unbeaten run of 17 games.

“It’s brilliant how it’s brought everyone together this season,” Sweeney added.

“The fans have grown a connection with the players and they have an affinity with the fans, with friendships being struck.

Goalmouth action

“The club is in a really healthy, strong position with everyone pulling in the same direction, everyone together and all very positive.”

“We have exciting attacking players and a lot to look forward to,” said Sweeney, keen to express how much they appreciate all the support.

“We have to pick ourselves up for two home games in the league this week against Potton United (tonight, Tuesday) and then North Greenford United, who are coming up from London on Saturday.”

Town’s 45 points from 25 games sees them within touching distance of the play-offs, with five games in hand over leaders Colney Heath on 68 points and both Tring Athletic and Biggleswade United on 59.

Town also have four games in hand over the three teams immediately above them in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division, Newport Pagnell (54), Oxhey Jets (50) and sixth-placed Harpenden Town on 49 points.