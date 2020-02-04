Leighton Town ready for FA Vase fifth-round trip to Bradford Town

Confidence boost after beating league leaders Colney Heath at weekend

Leighton Town enjoyed the best possible confidence boost on Saturday, beating league leaders Colney Heath 1-0 away from home.

Now they just need to take that form into this weekend’s big FA Vase game at Bradford-on-Avon in the last 16 of the competition - against another team at the top of their division.

Town are just three games away from Wembley now and hope supporters will get behind their team in great numbers - as they have been in recent weeks - for this fifth round fixture in Wiltshire.

While this looks like a another tough game, media officer Kieran Carvell says the team have already come through six FA Vase games so far.

“As a group of players they are very resilient and work hard for each other. They’ve already beaten one league leader in Colney Heath, why not another this Saturday?

“It’s a challenge, but the boys will rise to it. The fantastic support they get really spurs them on and they appreciate everyone who cheers them on,” he said.

Bradford Town head the Western League Premier Division and they also won at the weekend, beating Chipping Sodbury Town 4-0.

Bradford are three points clear at the top, with 55 points from 21 games and have only lost twice in the campaign so far this season.

Before the Vase game, Leighton Town have a Spartan South Midlands Premier Division game tonight (Tuesday) at struggling London Colney.

With just three wins all season they are still propping up the table. Leighton Town are in 11th spot, now up to 30 points from 20 games.

Amid all their tremendous results, Town did suffer a midweek blip though, which ended their 16-game unbeaten record when they lost 4-0 at Potton United in the quarter-final of the League Challenge Trophy.

Saturday's scorer Sonny Newbury-Barr with Jordan Fredericks behind

Sonny Newbury-Barr scored the only goal of the game against Colney Heath

Dave Murphy, with Carl Resch in the background at Colney Heath