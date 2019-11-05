Leighton Town's FA Vase victory over Broxbourne earns home tie with Eastbourne

Two more home games this week, hosting Wembley and Edgware

Leighton Town supporters have enjoyed another great week with two more dominant cup wins.

On Saturday Town beat Broxbourne Borough 6-1 to reach the third round proper of the FA Vase, where a home draw against Eastbourne Town now awaits them on Saturday, November 30.

And last Tuesday, in a tricky game away from home at Langford, a 3-1 victory put Town into the quarter-finals of the League Challenge Trophy. Ben Pattie scored twice, with one from Danny Webb.

Their fine form in front of goal continued at the weekend when Webb added another hat-trick in the Vase win, along with two more goals by Pattie and one for Ashton Campbell.

“Broxbourne are from the level below, but it was a horrible day and conditions like that can be a leveller,” said manager Joe Sweeney.

“But we got an early goal and managed to settle in and played really well. It was a very good result for us.

“It was such a miserable day again but the support was fantastic and everyone was really buoyed in the clubhouse, looking forward to the draw for the next round.

“It’s a great draw for us to have another home game. Eastbourne play at the same level as us, but are top of their league and unbeaten.”

Man of the match on Saturday was Tom Silford.

“Tom has been one of our most consistent performers all season,” said Sweeney.

“He has played for me at other clubs and is playing his best football for maybe three years. He’s only 23 and a left back like him is worth his weight in gold.

“He’s played consistently well since the start of the season and it’s not often a left back gets man of the match, but the sponsors obviously have a good eye and it’s nice for him to be rewarded.”

Another highlight of Saturday’s game was the return of Carl Resch to the side after ten months out.

Physios John Rutherford and Lorraine Smith have worked tirelessly to help him back to fitness.

“They’ve gone above and beyond and Carl has worked his socks off to get back to playing,” added Sweeney.

“He’s a massive player for us and his return is a big boost for the whole club.”

Wembley and then Edgware this week

Leighton Town supporters can enjoy two more home games this week, starting tonight (Tuesday) with the visit of Wembley to Bell Close in the Dudley Latham Trophy.

Wembley are currently just three places below 16th-placed Leighton Town in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division, but manager Joe Sweeney knows this doesn’t really count for anything.

“It’s always a hard game against Wembley,” he said. “This will be another tough one.”

Then on Saturday Leighton are back in league action with the visit of Edgware Town.

Edgware are another side in the lower reaches of the Spartan Premier table, the visitors being just one place below Leighton in 17th.

“It will be another really good chance for us to continue our run of good performances of late and keep cracking on,” added Sweeney.

With all but one of their November games at home, Sweeney has been keen to encourage plenty of support for the side as they advance in their excellent cup campaigns and build on their recent league successes.

The month’s fixtures then continue next Tuesday (November 12) with the visit of Crawley Green, followed on Saturday, November 16, by a rare away game, taking on league leaders Tring Athletic.