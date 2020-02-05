Leighton Town's unbeaten league run reaches 13 games with 4-0 win at London Colney

Now attentions turn to Saturday's FA Vase trip to Bradford-on-Avon

With the unbeaten league run stretched to 12 on Saturday, Town went one further and pushed it to 13 on Tuesday evening, with a comprehensive 4-0 win over London Colney at Cotlandswick, writes Kieran Carvell

Kieran Turner scored his first goal for Leighton Town on Tuesday evening

Town came into the game off of the back of a 1-0 win at the other Colney side, Colney Heath. Heath sit at the top of the pile in the Premier Division, whereas Colney, prop up the division from the bottom.

However, it's never an easy game at Cotlandswick, despite Town winning the reverse fixture 8-0 earlier in the season.

Town set off on the front foot early and created problems for the hosts. McClelland and Turner both had chances blocked in the area.

Town were moving the ball with some class in the middle third and their endeavours found themselves one up! Kieran Turner’s curling drive was re-directed by the head of Archie McClelland, who made it 0-1.

Town were in control throughout the tie, with Brad Kirkwood rarely troubled in his goal.

Ashton Campbell showed his class on the 23rd minute. Having missed a chance just moments before, he dusted himself off and got back up, got on the end of a delicate pass and finished with aplomb past the goalkeeper. A smart finish, making it 0-2.

Town continued to threaten the hosts, with Campbell going close yet again on 30 minutes.

Five minutes before half-time and Town had the game pretty much wrapped up. Ashton Campbell did brilliantly out on the right hand side and delivered a great ball across the box. Kieran Turner arrived at the back post just in time and finished with ease to make it 0-3. Turner’s first goal in red and white colours!

Half-time changes saw Carl Resch and Sonny Newbury-Barr replaced by Michael Donkor and Brian Foulger.

The second half was much more of the same with Town dominating all over the park.

On 58 minutes another change saw Dave Murphy replaced by Luke Pyman.

Moments after the change, James Towell’s vicious drive was palmed away by the goalkeeper.

But, just a few minutes later and Town killed the game off. Ashton Campbell netted his second and Town’s fourth, with a well-timed header from a Tom Silford corner. 15 goals for the season now for Campbell.

Town continued to press London Colney for the duration and Fredericks and Turner both had shots that were destined for the back of the net turned away.

A 4-0 away win was the evening's outcome for Town.

Another clean sheet for Kirkwood and his rearguard, their second in as many games.

Now attentions turn to the FA Vase Last 16, as Sweeney and Copson’s men travel to Bradford-on-Avon to take on Bradford Town, (in Wiltshire, not up north!)

For those wanting coach tickets for the trip on Saturday, they are on sale at the club this evening (Wednesday), from 7:30-9pm. Secure your seat for just £12.50. The coach will be arriving at Bell Close at 11am on Saturday, so everyone is asked to be there then ready for a prompt departure.