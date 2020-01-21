Leighton Town still have everything to play for - with four cups and 22 more league games

Ready to welcome Wembley after week of postponed games

It’s been a frustrating week for Leighton Town, with two games postponed and the deduction of three points from their league total.

But with a fixture list involving four competitions and 22 more league games, there’s still everything to play for over the coming weeks.

Last Tuesday evening’s home game with high-flying Tring fell foul of the weather and a waterlogged pitch at Leverstock Green - which had also been trampled by escaped horses damaging the goal area - meant the same for Saturday’s trip.

After brighter few days, Manager Joe Sweeney is hoping his side will be back in action this weekend when Wembley are the visitors to Bell Close for another Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division encounter.

“For us, although it’s quiet this week and we have been training in the gym, keeping the players together, there’s still everything to play for.

“We are still in four cup competitions and we have 22 league games to play, hopefully starting with Wembley on Saturday,” he said.

“We can still push for third place in the league, when a lot of teams at this stage of the season have nothing to play for. Every game means something to us.

“Our Vase run has meant six Saturdays that we haven’t played league games, so we have so many games to catch up on. February will be a humongous month with nine games.

“Potentially we have 32 games before the end of the season.

“There are only 15 weeks left of the season, so we’ll be playing Tuesdays and Saturdays and training Thursdays.

“Obviously it is harder when you have so many games close together, the players are more tired and there’s more chance of injuries.”

Town are still 12th in the table on 26 points, while Wembley are 18th on 18. This is their first league meeting of the season, but a cup encounter saw Town 5-0 victors in November.

Leighton Town will be determined to try and extend their unbeaten run to 16 games, ahead of their visit to league leaders Colney Heath the following week (February 1).

Colney Heath are currently six points clear of Tring at the top of the division.

Following the points deduction, the club have issued a statement. It says: “The Spartan South Midlands League has informed us that as we mistakenly fielded an ineligible player in our home game with Biggleswade United in December we have been deducted 3 points.

“The player in question has been with the club since the beginning of the season and a regular in the team.

“However, due to an administrative error and confusion over FA Vase and League bookings, he was played when he should have served a one-match suspension.

“The club has introduced measures to ensure that such an error cannot happen again.

“The Executive Committee apologises for this administrative error but reminds supporters that all the roles carried out within our club are demanding and are performed by volunteers.”