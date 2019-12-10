Leighton Town targeting maximum points from year's last three games

Eighth in the league now as unbeaten run continues

Enjoying a run of a dozen games unbeaten - Leighton Town manager Joe Sweeney is targeting maximum points from their final three fixtures of the year.

Players and supporters celebrate Danny Webb's first goal Picture by Andrew Parker

On Saturday their 3-1 win over fifth-placed Biggleswade United lifted Town up to eighth in the table.

“It was a very important win for us,” said Sweeney. “If we have aspirations of climbing higher, we needed to beat them. We laid this out to the lads and they responded well.

“Biggleswade are a very good side, but we played really well - including a 35-yard screamer from Ben Pattie.”

Danny Webb scored the other two goals.

“We had a another fantastic crowd of 186, double what most teams are getting in our league,” said Sweeney.

“Some of those who supported us in our Vase win against Eastbourne enjoyed it and are coming back, which is great and we really appreciate all the support.

“It’s good when people want to see their local team win, cheer the goals and can go away feeling happy.

“We have three games before the Christmas break and our target is to win them all.”

These start with an away game against 19th-placed Baldock Town on Saturday, followed by the visit of 18th-placed Arlesey Town to Bell Close on December 21 and finally a local derby game at Dunstable Town on December 28.

Dunstable are currenly 16th in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division.

“From where we started, if we can win the next three games it should put us into the top six,” added Sweeney.

“It’s been a fantastic turnaround by the boys. I knew the players I had brought in over the summer could do it, but it takes time.

“I always knew what we could do, but sometimes it takes longer than you think.

“You always know what is going to happen but it’s hard.”

The team struggled early on in the league campaign to find their current excellent form.

And while their cup successes throughout showed what was possible, it took time for their league results to catch up.

“The last time we lost in the league was early in October in a night game at Biggleswade, so Saturday was a big result for us.

“Since then we have been on this run and need to keep it going.

“The boys are really happy and improving all the time.”