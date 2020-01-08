Leighton Town triumph on penalties to reach semi-final of Bucks Senior Charity Cup

Leighton Town won a penalty shoot-out to book their place in the semi-final of the Bucks Senior Charity Cup on Tuesday evening. Town and Buckingham United finished level at 1-1 after 90 minutes in the game at Bell Close, before Town triumphed 5-3 on spot kicks. It stretches their unbeaten run to 14 games ahead of Saturday's FA Vase fourth round trip to Eynesbury Rovers. Danny Webb had put Town ahead in the 34th minute, after a great cross by Tom Silford was controlled and fired towards goal by Martin Conway. The ball fell to Webb, who tapped home into the empty net. Buckingham equalised just ten minutes from time, slotting under goalkeeper Brad Kirkwood.

