Leighton Town try again for FA Vase quarter-final in Kent after last week's waterlogged pitch

Aylesbury Vale Dynamos visit Bell Close for midweek league game in change of venue

After last weekend’s postponement, Leighton Town head to Kent on Saturday to play their FA Vase quarter-final game against Corinthian.

Fans eagerly anticipating the trip to Gay Dawn Farm near Sevenoaks were disappointed when the tie was called off for a waterlogged pitch.

In a message on the club’s website, the executive committee are hoping it will be a good day for the town:

“After some excellent performances in the league and a hard fought win against Bradford Town in the last round, we travel to Corinthian FC in Kent for what promises to be an exciting Buildbase FA Vase quarter-final tie.

“The players, managers, backroom staff, committee and loyal supporters are looking forward to the trip and ask that anyone attending the game to support Leighton Town should do so in a manner that reflects well on our wonderful town, club and community. Sing your hearts out for the team but please do so mindful of the fact that we are a community football club that believe strongly in respecting our hosts, their players and supporters.

“It is these values that set non-league football apart from the professional game. It is why so many of us who will be there on Saturday, choose non-league football over the professional game.

“Let us make Saturday a day that we can all enjoy and remember with pride whatever the result. Up the Town!”

Supporters Under 18 need to be accompanied by an adult and 18-21s may be asked to prove their age with ID.

Anyone with coach tickets who is unable to travel this Saturday can return them to the club on Thursday evening for a refund, from 7.30pm. Returned tickets will also be sold that evening.

If Leighton Town beat Corinthian - who are third in the Southern Counties East Premier Division - the semi-final will be played over two legs on March 21 and 28 against Hebburn Town FC.

Leighton Town would host their Northern League Division One opponents at Bell Close in the first leg, then travel to Tyne and Wear in the north east for the second leg at the Energy Check Sports Ground a week later.

Hebburn beat Plymouth Parkway 2-0 in their quarter-final on Saturday. The Hornets are currently third in their division, with 58 points from 28 games.

In the meantime, tonight (Tuesday) Town host 16th placed Aylesbury Vale Dynamos in the league. The game has been swapped to Bell Close in a change of venue.

Town are now up to seventh in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division with games in hand over all the sides above them, largely due to their great Vase run.