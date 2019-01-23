Lionesses all kitted out thanks to new sponsorship deal

The under 8s Lionesses girls team at Woburn and Wavendon FC have kicked off the new year with some brand new kit, thanks to a generous £500 donation from Taylor Wimpey South Midlands.

With the popularity of girls football on the rise in the UK, the donation of high quality kit to the under 8s team has helped both in training and in competing to their full potential.

Robert Hill, Chair of Woburn and Wavendon FC said: "WWFC is committed to helping promote energised and vibrant settlements. Grassroots football has a unique ability to bring together existing and new communities in the spirit of fun, friendship and football. Sponsorship from Taylor Wimpey enables us develop even more opportunities for everyone to get involved, and for the club to build a fully sustainable and inclusive community hub for even more years to come."

To thank the company for their generous donation, Robert also headed to Taylor Wimpey’s Tavistock Place sales office to present the team with their very own framed shirt.

Fiona Lloyd, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey South Midlands said: “It’s so lovely to hear that the girls team at Woburn and Wavendon FC are making the most of their new kit. Getting involved in the communities near to our housing developments is always important to us, and we’re proud to leave a positive impact in places such as Woburn Sands. We’re delighted that the girls are making good use of the team kits, and we wish them the best of luck in future matches and tournaments."