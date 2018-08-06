Losing start to the season for Leighton Town

Leighton Town’s season got off to a losing start as they were beaten 2-1 by Harpendon Town on Saturday.

In their first competitive match under the watch of Danny Nicholls, goals either side of half time.

Harry Hunt opened the scoring two minutes before the interval, drawing out the Leighton keeper before slipping the ball coolly into the corner.

Harpenden doubled their lead four minutes into the second half when Hunt was again involved, flicking on Mike Davies’ throw for Archie McClelland to head home his debut goal for the club.

Matt Hall pulled one back for the visitors seven minutes from time but it was too little too late for Nicholls’ side.

The result leaves Leighton in the bottom half of the table, without a single draw in SSML Premier League on the opening weekend.

Leighton will be able to bounce back tonight (Tuesday) when they host Crawley Green (KO 7.45pm).