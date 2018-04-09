Marsala's hat-trick keeps Leighton Town in promotion hunt

Welwyn Garden City may have been crowned champions after being Leighton Town on Thursday night, but Scott Reynolds’ side are still in with a shout at promotion from SSML Premier Division.

Thursday’s 2-0 defeat saw City wrap up the title, but Town bounced back in style with a 6-2 thumping of Leverstock Green to close the gap to Berkhamsted above them to six points - and the Reds have two games in hand.

On Thursday, pictured, Welwyn Garden struck twice in the first half to wrap up the game and promotion in one fell swoop.

Ashley Kersey opened the scoring for City after 13 minutes, before Charlie Joy added a second five minutes later. Despite Leighton making a game of it in the second half, the hard work was done in the opening 45 minutes and Welwyn Garden took the win, and with it one of the two promotion spots in SSML Premier Division.

Dom Marsala’s hat-trick ensured Town bounced back on Saturday though as they hit Leverstock for six.

George Boland opened the scoring before Marsala netted his first to put Town 2-0 inside seven minutes. But back came Green to level things up at 2-2, but Alex O’Brien restored Town’s lead before half time.

Marsala added his second two minutes into the second half, and then completed his hat-trick on 73 minutes before Bruno Brito got the sixth.