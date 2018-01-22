Marsala’s red card doesn’t stop Leighton Town climbing table

A numerical disadvantage didn’t stop Leighton Town as they beat Edgware Town 2-1 on Saturday to climb to third in SSML Premier Division.

Dom Marsala’s first half red card threatened to end Town’s five-match winning streak, but with the scores tied at 1-1 deep into stoppage time, Matt Hall fired home an unlikely winner to see Scott Reynolds’ side make it six in a row.

It also means Town are now third in the table, leaping four places ahead of their back-to-back home games against Cockfosters and Crawley Green this week.

Leighton were quickly into their stride at Edgware and looked the livelier of the two sides. All this changed, however with Marsala’s dismissal on the half hour.

Marsala was given his marching orders for an altercation with an opponent, that many felt merited little more than a yellow card and a stern talking to.

Lea Coulter was withdrawn from the attack and the industrious James Hatch was left to run the channels on his own, which handed the initiative to Edgware.

Despite the extra man advantage, however, Edgware never looked like breaching a resolute Town defence.

After an excellent move by Leighton in the opening minute of the second half that culminated in McBride curling his effort past the Edgware post, Town quickly found themselves 1-0 down.

A dubious free-kick for handball was awarded to the hosts on the edge of the Town penalty area and the Edgware skipper, who had a fine game, converted the opportunity with precision, leaving Wyant in the Town goal with no chance, despite getting his fingertips to the ball.

Leighton needed a quick response and that’s exactly what they got, thanks to Coulter when he bravely forced in a cross from Hall under pressure from two Edgware defenders to bring the sides level.

The game then became largely a non-event, except for a brief moment of excitement when Carl Tappin appeared to be brought down in the Edgware penalty area, only for the referee to puzzlingly wave away the appeals of the Leighton players for a penalty.

Town’s numerical disadvantage left a lot of tired legs on the field, but a triple substitution from Reynolds gave the visitors a new lease of life.

But with game seemingly heading for an almost inevitable draw, and neither side looking particularly threatening, when Hall latched on to a loose ball in the Edgware penalty area and from an acute angle, fired home a welcome, if unexpected winner.

Town could make it seven wins in a row when they host Cockfosters on Tuesday.