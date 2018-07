Iain McGregor has called time on a 20-year stint at Leighton Town.

At their recent AGM, Leighton Town Acting Chairman McGregor resigned from his post after a combined total of just over 20 years service to the club as vice chairman and chairman.

Alan Penman will replace McGregor as chairman for the forthcoming season.

A statement read: "The club would like to thank Iain for his committed and loyal service over such a long period of time.