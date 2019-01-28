Murphy leaves it late to snatch win for Leighton Town

Leighton Town extended their unbeaten run to four matches on Saturday with a 1-0 win over Oxhey Jets.

While it was far from a classic, Dave Murphy’s goal seven minutes from time ensured the Reds left Boundary Stadium with three points to their name, jumping into 12th in SSML Premier Division. They take on North Greenford United away next week.

Following the goal-less draw with Wembley last week, Town made two changes to the side, but it looked as though they would make little difference, with chances at both ends proving few and far between.

Leighton’s two best chances of the opening half came via Yusef Seodi’s strike from 25-yards forced a simple save by the Oxhey Goalkeeper, while Lewis McBride’s acrobatic effort went into the side netting.

Oxhey went closest with their only real chance of the first half, when they had a header cleared away by Osborne and Wyant.

The chances were a bit more clear cut in the second period though when Alfie Osborne and then McBride tested the Oxhey keeper to no avail. Jay Caines also fired wide of the mark.

With a third 0-0 draw in a row on the cards, Dave Murphy was in the right place at the right time to win it for Town. Making a late run at the far post, Murphy got his head to a deep cross to put Leighton ahead seven minutes from time.

There was still time for Oxhey to get back on level terms, but their one sight of goal in the closing stages was squandered with a shot sent well wide of the mark.

The result sees Town climb to 12th spot in the league, with four clean-sheets in a row to boot.