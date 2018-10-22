New Leighton Town bosses suffer late heartbreak

Two goals in the final 15 minutes denied a first victory for new joint managers Joe Sweeney and Paul Copson as Leighton Town drew 2-2 with Colney Heath on Saturday.

The duo took over from Danny Nicholls, who left the club last Sunday following a poor start to the season.

Sweeney and Copson take over at Bell Close with a wealth of experience at Step 4 and 5, having won the South Midlands Premier League and Cup Double with London Colney in the 2016-17 season.

With the club in 13th in the SSML Premier Division table, victory on Saturday would have been a perfect start for the pair, but saw a 2-0 lead vanish in the last 15 minutes of the game at the Recreation Ground against Colney Heath.

Leighton started kicking down the slope but Colney Heath were the first to show any attacking intentions but they failed to create any real chances - Dom Marsala’s over-hit free kick was as close as they came.

The home side too struggled in front of goal in the opening 45 minutes, but with the game appearing to be heading towards the break goal-less, Town took the lead six minutes before the interval.

The ball was driven in Lewis McBride and George Dentice jumped for the ball but the goalkeeper dropped the free kick and Dentice was quickly onto the loose ball to knock it home. The home side appealed that the keeper had been fouled but neither of the two Town players made any contact with him and the referee who had a good match allowed the goal to stand.

Kicking down the slope in the second half Colney seemed intent on playing a long ball game to gain territory and in a 63rd minute attack they hit the bar but Town survived the scare.

Four minutes after this Town went further in front when following a good move down the right flank involving Lewis McBride and George Dentice saw the latter feed the ball to Kyle Faulkner who had his back shot into the net.

Town fans were now wondering if Town could hold onto their lead but they could have increased their lead when Dentice beat two defenders but the home keeper managed to push his effort over the crossbar.

Charlie Jones in the Town goal had to make three decent saves to keep out the hosts but in the 76 minute they broke away down their right wing and the resulting cross was easily headed home to reduce the deficit.

And with five minutes to go, Colney drew level when a corner on the left was headed home by an unmarked attacker.

The hosts could have won the game in the last minute when a low cross was driven across and the follow up shot drew a fine blocking save from Charlie Jones in the Town goal.

Town will feel they threw away two points after being in the lead but most would have been happy with a point before the game.

The result sees Town remain 13th in the standings, still with just two wins to their names.

Sweeney and Copson can pick up their first win tonight (Tuesday) though when they take on Barton Rovers in the Beds Senior Cup at Bell Close, kicking off at 7.45pm.