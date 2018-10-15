Nicholls quits after another Leighton Town loss

The hunt is on for another new manager at Leighton Town after Danny Nicholls resigned as boss after a 1-0 defeat to Hadley on Saturday.

After finishing fourth last season and reaching the quarter finals of the FA Vase under Scott Reynolds’ watch, Town have struggled to get going this season.

Winning just two of their opening 12 league fixtures, Town sit 13th in SSML Premier Division and are already out of the Vase.

“The club is disapapointed to announce that Danny Nicholls has resigned from his position as First Team Manager,” said the club on Sunday evening.

“All at Leighton Town would like to thank Danny for his hard work in what has been a difficult transition preiod for the club.

“He has brought an energy and quality to the Coaching side of the club that has been hugely refreshing.

“He leaves us with the respect and gratitude of all at the club.”