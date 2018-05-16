Nicholls replaces Reynolds at Leighton Town

Danny Nicholls has been named new Leighton Town manager.

Vastly experienced in the lower-leagues, Nicholls was formerly assistant manager at Oxford City, was head coach at Corby Town and manager of Hemel Hempstead.

He replaces Scott Reynolds who resigned after leading the club to third place in SSML Premier Division last season.

"We are very pleased to announce that Danny Nicholls has been appointed First Team Manager of our Club," said a statement on the club's website.

"Danny has many years of Playing, Managing and Coaching at very high levels of both the Professional and Non- League game.

"Danny will be bringing two top level experienced Coaches with him and the Club are very excited at being able to make an appointment of such high quality to continue to take the Club forward."