Northwich await as Town and Wolves' Vase clash is postponed

Leighton Town will have a second bite of the cherry this Saturday after their FA Vase clash with Wolverhampton SC was postponed last weekend.

Scott Reynolds’ side were set for the Midlands before their game at Pride Park was washed out by the rain, forcing it into postponement.

And after Monday’s quarter final draw, both sides know they will have a home draw against 1874 Northwich.

Town are just three games away from a day out at Wembley, and will face the lowest ranked side left in the competition this coming Saturday instead.

But Town head into the clash off the back of nine consecutive wins - a streak which has seen them move to within four points of top spot in SSML Premier Division.

Their latest victory came last Tuesday in a 3-1 win over Leverstock Green.

Goals from Lea Coulter, Alex O’Brien and James Hatch ensured Town’s ninth win against the 10-men of Green, who had Ross Adams sent off.