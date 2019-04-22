Own goal cancels out Caines’ header as Town tie again

Leighton Town drew for a third game in a row as they were held to a 1-1 draw by high-flying Baldock Town on Saturday.

Jay Caines’ first half header had given Leighton the lead, but a second half equaliser, put into his own net by the unfortunate Kyle Davison-Gordon ensured the Reds would have to settle for a point.

Jay Caines opens the scoring for Leighton

The result sees Town remain 11th in SSML Premier Division with just one game remaining - at home next Saturday to Leverstock Green - and three points adrift of a top-half finish.

Leighton were dealt a blow even before kick off, when they were without four goalkeepers for the clash, forcing defender Tom Guiney to keep net. Incredibly though, it did not cause them many headaches during the game itself.

Town were on the front foot for most of the opening 45 minutes at Bell Close, with Caines and Ross Adams all coming close to opening the scoring.

Caines would eventually break the deadlock though, guiding a powerful header past keeper Farmer on 27 minutes to give the home side a well-deserved lead.

Caines celebrates his goal

Baldock, who sit comfortably fifth in the table, came out a significantly different entity in the second period though and sought out an equaliser, and it came ten minutes after the restart through a huge slice of luck.

Davison-Gordon went in to clear the ball on the edge of the area, but managed to hook it over Guiney and into the back of the Town net.

With the wind in their sails, Baldock missed a glorious opportunity to win it when Kieran Barnes broke clear of the Town backline and closed in on goal. His curling shot was saved well by Guiney who got down low, but the rebound fell into the path of Charlie Joy, who was no more than eight yards out but somehow put the ball over the bar with the whole goal to aim at.

The draw keeps Town 11th in the table, with one game remaining.