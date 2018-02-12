Recruitment drive begins after another strong Cedars season

Luton Town’s partnership with Cedars Upper School continues to go from strength-to-strength, and recruitment is once again underway for the next intake.

The squad plays in the National League Under 19 Alliance; the highest ranked league outside of the professional game for this age group in the United Kingdom and the Southern Counties Floodlit Youth League.

This gives players the opportunity to progress into the professional game as well as preparing them to move onto university.

The scheme is open to students in Year 11 from September 2017 at schools all around the region.

The Luton Town Cedars Programme has provided Luton Town F.C with 1 Pro Scholar in Harry Tamplin. Three other players Benji Crilley, Sean McMonagle and Gabriel Oakley have played a combined 20+ games for the Luton Town Pro Scholars Under 18 team as well as spending long periods in the club on day release.

The Cedars / Luton Town Elite Football Programme is designed for lads who want to take three A-Level qualifications whilst receiving a full-time football training programme.

The squad will work on a daily basis with two full-time Luton Town UEFA ‘A’ Licence Coaches one is also the schemes head coach and the other is also Luton Towns Under 16 Academy Coach.

Cedars Upper School had an A – Level pass rate of just below 100% in 2017 this showing the school continues to justify its great academic reputation.

The Recruitment Process to form next season’s squad is now underway. Academically participants will need to have reached the Sixth Form five GCSE passes at A* - C entry level requirements to be able to participate in the necessary three A-Levels for the Elite Football Development Programme.

The three chosen A-Level subjects must have GCSE passes A* to B. If you are unable to undertake three A-levels you will not be accepted.

Final grades are not a guarantee of acceptance; because of the additional pressures we may require students to have higher than A*- C.

Cedars Upper School will ultimately have the discretion whether to accept or decline any individual application.

Decisions on whether an applicant is of the necessary standard as a Footballer will be made by the Programmes Two Full Time UEFA ‘A’ Licence Coaches either through a Trial or through

Participation in a Coaching Session with the Current Group.

Once the squad is established and places are formally offered to attend Cedars 6th Form; players will be expected to start training Full Time on Wednesday 01/07/2018.

To register your interest and arrange an interview and trial email stuartsmith.ltfc@hotmail.co.uk.