Red Bulls and Beechcroft celebrate cup wins in Leighton & District Sunday League

Leighton & District Sunday League Division Two Cup champions Leighton Red Bulls

Leighton & District Sunday League’s latest finals at Slip End sports ground, saw Beechcroft Community Centre beat Tring Town 3-1 in the Division Four Cup, with a hat-trick by man of the match Nathan Davies .

Leighton Red Bulls triumphed over Brim & Crown 7-6 on penalties, after twice being ahead in their 2-2 draw. Man of the match was Ewan Reeves in a great advert for grassroots football.

On Friday, the league’s Club Lewsey and St Joseph’s contest the Beds FA Sunday County Cup final, ko 7.45pm, while on Sunday in the Lower Junior Cup final Beechcroft Community Centre take on Sacred Heart at 11am. Both games are at Barton Rovers. Also on Sunday, Stopsley United playSlip End Reserves in the league’s Division Three Cup final, kick-off 11am.

Division 4 Cup winners Beechcroft Community Centre