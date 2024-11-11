​Reed pleased with first win as Leighton Town boss

Action from Leighton's win over Aylesbury on Saturday. Photo: Andrew Parker.Action from Leighton's win over Aylesbury on Saturday. Photo: Andrew Parker.
​New Leighton Town boss Paul Reed was a happy man after seeing the Reds overcome Aylesbury United on Saturday in his first game in charge.

​Two second-half goals did the damage for Leighton in a game that was marred by a controversial incident just after half-time that saw United goalkeeper Jack Hopwood sent off, triggering an investigation by his club into the circumstances surrounding the decision.

Nevertheless, Reed paid tribute to his new charges for knuckling down and securing an important three points against a side who began the day in the top three.

He told the club’s media channels afterwards: “I enjoyed the occasion. I’ve been involved as a support member of staff in the last few weeks so it’s nice to now come and lead it and input what me and [new first team coach] Kyle Durcan want to do here.

"The boys have been tremendous in how they’ve responded to another change in a short space of time and it’s nice to get a win in early but also to get a clean sheet against a good Aylesbury side.

"We just tried to strip it back to basics a little bit but they’re a group that once you get them on the training pitch they retain the information really well.”

The red card resulted in Aylesbury playing the rest of the game with an outfield player in goal, but Reed felt his players had a job to do and did it well.

He said: “I was quite calm at half-time as I don’t think Aylesbury had created many clear cut chances because our shape was good, but when the sending off happened the group have to understand whether you’re going to stick or twist and obviously it’s unfortunate for Aylesbury having to put an outfield player in goal, but that gave us a really good opportunity and you’re hoping for one moment to go in which it did and then after that I was just desperate for us to kill the game off.

"But I still feel that even with 11 versus 11 it was an evenly-balanced game with two good sides.”

Over 500 fans were at the Freed Veneers Community Stadium for the game, with Reed adding: “The fans are more important than they realise.

"It’s so important to get them on your side and the fans want to see hard work and the best football we can produce and honest performances. It was a tremendous turnout.”

