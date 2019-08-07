Revealed! The top 40 Premier League net spenders in the top tier since 1992 - featuring Liverpool, Leeds United, Manchester City & more
There's been some fairly hefty transfer fees flying around this summer, with Harry Maguire's mega £80m move to Manchester United the latest in a flurry of high profile deals in the English top tier.
Here's the 40 highest net spends tracked from the inception of the Premier League back in 1992, ranked from lowest to highest, with figures partly provided by the consistently excellent Price of Football...
1. Ipswich Town - 16m
Most expensive signing: Matteo Sereni from Sampdoria - 5.6m