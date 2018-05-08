Reynolds resigns as Leighton Town boss

Scott Reynolds has resigned as manager of Leighton Town with immediate effect.

Reynolds, who took over the job in November 2016, helped guide Town away from the SSML Premier Division relegation zone to a mid-table finish before embarking on a promotion charge this season.

Town reached the quarter finals of the FA Vase, and narrowly missed out on promotion with a fourth place finish. Reynolds guided his side to a remarkable run early in the year, winning 12 games in a row.

Reynolds' last action was to dish out the Player of the Year awards at the club on Sunday night.

In a statement released by Leighton Town, the club said applications for the manager's replacement should be sent to the club by next Monday.

A club statement read: "The club are disappointed to report that yesterday First Team Manager Scott Reynolds resigned from the position with immediate effect.

"The club would like to thank Scott for his hard work and commitment over the last two seasons and wish him and his family well for the future.

"Importantly, the cub need to fill the position as soon as possible and expressions of interest and CV's from managers and coaches with a proven track record of success at Step 5 and above should be sent to the club Chairman by Monday May 14."