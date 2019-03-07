Shefford make Britannia Cup semis

Shefford Town and Campton eased their way into the last four of this season’s Britannia Cup with a 4-0 victory at Flitwick Town.

Ahead in the 10th minute on Saturday with a strike from Jack Renney, they doubled their lead seven minutes from the break via Henry Snee.

Snee completed his hat-trick with second half goals on the hour mark and 15 minutes from time. They will now face a semi-final against Queens Park Crescents.

Joining them in the last four, where they will meet each other, will be Crawley Green Reserves and Wilstead who both emerged penalty shoot-out winners on the road.

The Green were deadlocked at 1-1 at Cranfield United before winning the spot kick competition 3-1, Charisma Agyemng for United and Jamie Hunter for Green netting inside normal time.

At Weston Park hosts Marston Shelton Rovers and Wilstead were also deadlocked 1-1 at 90 minutes, Nick Skolsky scoring for Rovers and Luke Pursey for the visitors, before Wilstead won the shoot-out .

In the Centenary Cup Shefford Town & Campton Reserves will now face a last four home tie against Cople & Bedford SA after emerging 10-0 home winners over Sandy.

Into the last four of this season’s Jubilee Cup are Elstow Abbey following their 3-1 home win over Sporting Lewsey Park. Jason Allison netted twice and Travis Joseph once to do the damage against a lone Park reply from Mano Langlais.

Joining them in the last four are CS Rovers who won 2-0 at Unite MK Reserves. Ultan Coonan and Kevin Fieldman the Rovers goalscorers.

Pines (Luton) kept their league and Shield double hopes alive to move into the last four of the Watson Shield with a 2-1 victory at Thurleigh. Ryan Smith netted both goals against a lone home reply from Alex Horn.

Stevington Reserves also enjoyed life on the road in winning 3-1 at Shefford Town & Campton A for whom Jacob Jevon netted the home goal.

The third away side to move into the last four were Bedford Albion Reserves who emerged 3-0 winners at Harlington Juniors thanks to a brace of goals from Stefan Bucur and a single strike from Josh Emmerton.

Bucking the away winners trend were Real Haynes in netting a 6-0 home win over Lidlington United Sports. Billy Flack netting twice to go alongside single goals for Ben Wolbey, Antony Burton, Joe Sales and Tyler Winter.

The limited league action saw Riseley Sports produce the result of the day in winning 3-1 at Queens Park Crecents. Lewis Donald, Jack Healy and Mithcell Crook netted the goals to do the damage against a lone Crescents reply from Chisom Amadia.

This defeat saw the Crescents drop to sixth and be overtaken by Stevington on goal difference after they shared the spoils in a 2-2 home draw against AFC Oakley M&DH. Ben Walsh and Billy Roberts scored for the home side against M&DH replies via Reuben Hukin and Zac Ives from the penalty spot.

At the other end of the league table it was a share of the points for AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College, who had lost their last three home games, and Caldecote, who had lost their last six away games, in a 1-1 draw. Andy Jones was on The Town scoresheet and Nick Thomas replied for the visitors.

Daniel Hammer led the way with a hat-trick, Ryan Dobson and Adam Larsen both adding braces alongside single goals for Ashley Ingham, George McGonagle and Jack Dreyer.

Bedford Albion’s lead in Division One supported by O’Neills is now up to 12 points following their 3-1 home win over Lea Sports PSG. Jonti Neal, Toby Hunt and Adam Lewis were on the Albion scoresheet against a lone PSG reply from Sean Dixon.

With second place Biggleswade FC Reserves sitting the afternoon out and Shefford Town & Campton Reserves on cup duty, Cranfield United Reserves moved into third after sharing the spoils in a 3-3 draw at Henlow. Luke Hills scored twice and Charlie Willison once for the home side against United replies via an own goal plus a strike from Luke Gray and a Ben Martin penalty.

Also joining in the promotion race and just goal difference away in fouth are Wixams, 5-2 winners at Wilstead Reserves. Gareth White netted four times and Charlie Battams once to bring up the nap hand against home replies via an own goal and Jay Hall.

Whilst going down to a surprise home defeat were sixth place Totternoe Reserves who were beaten 3-1 by a AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College Reserves side picking up their first away points of the season. Indbeer Sucha, Adam Gadzinski and Steven Capener were on the Town scoresheet against a lone home reply from Kwane Richards.

Cople & Bedford SA extended their long unbeaten home run with a 4-2 victory over Christians in Sport ( Luton) thanks to a brace of goals from Ashlee Banton plus single strikes from Lucas Banton and Ollie Hughes against visiting goals from Paul Jones and Sammy Okele.

The 61 FC Luton Reserves returned to winning home ways in defeating a Flitwick Town Reserves side still looking for their first away win of the season, Dylan Gittens and Ajmol Parker netting the 61 goals.

Division Two supported by Hy-Pro

Leaders Houghton Athletic stretched their unbeaten sequence to 12 games in sharing the spoils in a 1-1 draw at second place Atletico Europa, Osman Jalilu netting for Europa and Jordan Thomas replying for the Athletic.

Fourth place Kempston Athletic kept themselves in the promotion mix with a 6-1 win at Caldecote Reserves. Dan Mattin with a brace, plus single goals from Craig Damon, Josh St Clair Pierre, Gary Whitbread and an own goal were only replied to once by Carl Heath for the hosts .

Meltis Albion were held to a 2-2 draw at AFC Oakley M&DH Reserves. Joe McDonagh and Ryhs Allen netting for the hosts and Niall Canavan and Harry Ellis replying for the Albion.

The biggest win of the day belonged to Clifton who ran out 8-0 home winners over M&DH Clapham Sports. Liam Chalkley with a brace was joined on the scoresheet by single goals from Charlie Watson, Josh Adams, Josh Carles, Kyle Davis, Jim Taylor and Dylan Moore.

Luton Leagrave AFC wre beaten 2-1 at home by Sundon Park Rovers. Rayvaun Bridgett and Courtney Francis on the Rovers scoresheet against a lone home reply from Lee Cushen.

Division Three supported by Hy-Pro

The biggest win of the day went the way of Wixams Wanderers with a 7-1 home win over Real Haynes Reserves. Tom O’Neill led the way with a hat-trick with Michael France netting twice and single goals coming the way of Justin Loadman and Joe Holmes against a lone reply via Jack Landon.

Wootton Village went nap in winning 5-2 at Dinamo Flitwick. Nick Burraway with a hat-trick was joined on the Village scoresheet by single goals from Theo Kazanas and Ageeb Hanif against home replies via a Nick Stanton penalty and Daniel Day.

Elsewhere, a lone home goal from Tamis Kamara could not prevent Square FC from going down to a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Flitwick Town A.