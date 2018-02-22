Shefford pull clear in Bedfordshire League as Ickwell slip up

bedfordshire league

They were helped as Ickwell & Old Warden, who had started the day in second spot in the Premier Division supported by Sportsform, saw their six game winning home run ended by Queens Park Crescents.

Goals from Chisom Amadi, Dominic Parrella and Fabio Sattar earned a 3-0 win as they enjoyed their fourth victory on the bounce.

Now in second are last season’s champions Flitwick Town, despite being held to a 3-3 home draw by Sharnbrook. Joe O’Donnell with a brace and Phil Matthews netted for the Town against replies via an own goal and a brace from Hammed Lawal.

Jumping into fourth are Stevington who extended their unbeaten record to six games when winning 4-2 at Cranfield United. Martin Danobrega with a hat-trick plus a strike from Tommy McGirl did the damage, Shaun Barnett and Ali Smith scoring for the home side.

Crawley Green Reserves moved up into fifth by sharing the spoils from a 1-1 draw at Marston Shelton Rovers, Peter Kerr netting for the Rovers and Jacob Younger for The Green.

For Caldecote it was an end to their season’s unbeaten home record when defeated 3-2 by AFC Oakley M&DH. Elijah Hukin from the penalty spot plus Laurence Bentham and Zach Ives marked the M&DH scoresheet against a home brace via Tom Wallace in reply.

Also enjoying life on the road were Wootton Blue Cross who won for the first time in five outings, 1-0 at second from bottom of the table Kempston Rovers Development thanks to a goal from Chris Mapp.

AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College are now unbeaten in their last three away starts after sharing the spoils in a 1-1 draw at Wilstead. Justin Newman was on their scoresheet against a home reply via Paul Jones.

Division One supported by O’Neills

For Shefford Town & Campton Reserves it was a 7-1 home victory over Sandy. Andrew Hayday netted four times, Sam King twice and Adam Larsen from the penalty spot against a lone Sandy reply via Daniel Whitten.

Third place Wixams were 5-1 home winners over second from bottom The 61 FC Luton Reserves. Charlie Battams, Gareth White, Adam Jellis, Dale Goldie and Dominic Loadman all found the back of the net to bring up the nap hand against a lone 61 reply via Jay Sharpe.

Centenary Cup 1st Round

Tottenhoe Reserves will now welcome Sandy in round two after claiming a 2-1 home victory over Flitwick Town Reserves. Adam Worthington and Johny Clarke scored against a Town reply from Pat Lewis, Town having a 90th minute penalty saved to prevent them from taking the game into a penalty shoot-out.

Bedfordshire FA Intermediate Cup Semi-Finals

For Cranfield United Reserves it was semi-final heartache when beaten 1-0 at AFC Dunstable U23.

AFC will meet Riseley Sports in the final after they emerged 5-4 penalty shoot-out winners at Cople & Bedford SA after 90 minutes play had saw the sides deadlocked at 1-1. Ollie Hughes netted for the home side and Jack Healey for The Sportsmen whose successful spot kickers were Jay Willett, Josh Poole, Steven Shirley, Adam Poole and James Crook.

Hertfordshire FA Junior Cup Semi-Final

Lea Sports PSG’s quest to reach this season’s Herts Junior Cup Final failed at the final hurdle when defeated 3-0 at home by Cottered.

Division Two

Henlow Reserves’ lead at the head of Division Two is up to four points after they ran out 5-1 home winners over third place Wilstead Reserves. Marcin Bator with a brace was joined on their scoresheet by Russell Ayles, Chris Powell and Stefan Cogman against a lone reply via Luke Pursey.

Up into fifth place are Marston Shelton Rovers Reserves who extended their unbeaten sequence to eight games with a 3-2 home win over Atletico Europa. Garry Russon, Dale Malciw and Lorenzo Jordan netting for the Rovers against Europa replies via Abdul Osman and Paddy Alimanji.

For CS Rovers, after losing their last three games on the road it was a return to winning ways with a 3-2 victory at AFC Oakley M&DH Reserves. Daniel Bhatti, Ultan Coonan and Sean Morrison scored the Rovers goals against home replies via Sahr Kanda and Kieran Langley.

Elstow Abbey and Westoning shared the spoils from a 2-2 draw, Harry Ellis and Dean Leydon netting for the Abbey against Westoning replies via Tom Cooksley and Harry Bushbridge.

Elsewhere, Caldecote Reserves were gifted three points when Renhold United Reserves failed to raise a side to visit them at Harvey Close.

Jubilee Cup 1st Round

Bedford Albion face a second round home tie against Westoning after winning 4-1 at Luton Leagrave AFC. Matt Phelan with a brace plus strikes from Paul Babbington and Toby Hunt doing the damage against a lone home reply via Lewis Bloomfield.

Watson Shield 1st Round

Black Swan will now face Bedfordshire Saturday Youth side Flitwick Eagles at home in round two after netting a 4-0 home win over Wootton Village. Joe Carey with a brace was joined on the home scoresheet by Rhys Carey and Freddie Bowman.

The Clifton v Caldecote A gamewas postponed due to the unfit pitch at Whiston Crescent.

Division Three

With leaders Kempston Athletic sitting the afternoon out their lead in Division Two is still four points. But with Clifton also not in league action second spot is occupied by Harlington who extended their unbeaten run to 11 games by winning 2-1 at Lidlington United Sports. Shaun Gentle-King and Dan Mcmillan were on their scoresheet against a lone home reply via Carl Pearson.

The biggest win of the day belonged to Sandy Reserves who won 8-2 at Dinamo Flitwick. Luke Rudd led the way with four goals, Tony Keast netting twice and Peter Rogan plus Aaron Seldon once against home replies via Charlie Collins and Tom Sargent.

Stevington Reserves went nap with a 5-1 home victory over Flitwick Town A. James Bourke with a hat-trick was joined on the home scoresheet by Liam Donavon and Sam Ayres against a lone Town reply from Dave Lyons.

AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College A returned to winning ways with a 3-2 home win over White Eagles. Chistopher Allen, Giovanni Moscarito and Steven Capener were on the Town scoresheet against Eagles replies via Piotr Mieiniczek and Jan Bucur.

Bedford Albion Reserves had to settle for a share of the spoils from a 1-1 home draw against Shefford Town & Campton A, Tom Wade the Albion scorer and Richard Follano on target for the Town.