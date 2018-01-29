Smith's late winner makes it eight in a row for Leighton Town

Leighton Town cannot stop winning at the moment as Lorrell Smith netted with eight minutes remaining against Crawley Green to extend their streak to eight in a row.

The 3-2 win means Scott Reynolds’ side continue to keep pace with the SSML Premier League pace setters, with Town sitting third, just four points behind leaders Berkhamsted.

Leighton celebrate Smith's winner Pic: sportsshots.org.uk

Town could close the gap to just a point tonight (Tuesday) when they take on Leverstock Green, while Berko are in Herts Charity Shield action on Wednesday night.

All eyes though are likely to be on this Saturday’s FA Vase fifth round clash against Wolverhampton SC. Leighton have already ventured further in the competition than ever before, but will have an eye on a quarter final spot when they take on the lowest ranked side remaining in the competition.

“There are no easy games left in the last 16 of the Vase, we’re in for a tough game,” said Yown boss Reynolds after the draw.

“We never set out to win the FA Vase at the beginning of the season, but we’ve made it this far. We don’t want to lose any games.”

That winning mentality certainly shone through on Saturday, when Smith’s late strike - his second of the game and 15th of the season - ensured all three points against Crawley Green.

Despite sitting second from bottom of the SSML Premier Division, Crawley Green provided move than enough of a threat to cause an upset at Bell Close.

Town were quick out of the blocks and in the eighth minute, Tom Silford’s pin-point cross was met by Lea Coulter, whose powerful header was saved by Dean Bull in the opposition goal. The experienced striker was, however, first to react and fired home the loose ball to give Leighton a dream start.

Leighton dominated the first period of the game but Smith fired wide when well placed and for all Leighton’s possession they were unable to add that crucial second goal.

Crawley drew level on the half hour as Hall brought down Brown and the young Crawley wide man, converted the resultant penalty with aplomb.

Leighton were back in front before the break though when an intelligent header by Hatch found Smith on the edge of the Crawley box. The talented young striker manoeuvred his way across two defenders before unleashing an unstoppable right foot drive into the corner of the visitor’s net. It was an excellent finish and gave Leighton the advantage at half time their dominance deserved.

The second half was a different affair with Leighton once again losing their positional discipline and lacking width, they struggled to increase their advantage. As the half progressed Crawley began to grow in confidence and justly equalised when Brown, unmarked at the far post, dispatched a left foot drive that Wyant had no chance of stopping.

Crawley looked the more likely to score as the half wore on but they were denied by some excellent defending by Murphy and Guiney and the Town woodwork.

But the combination of new signing Bruno Britto and Smith would ensure the three points for Town late on. Picking out Smith with a pinpoint through ball, the striker shrugged off two defenders before rounding Bull to cap a man of the match showing.