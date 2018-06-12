Southcott's saviour names his all-time team

After rescuing Southcott Village RAFC, Luke Del-Greco has named his all-time best XI.

Luke’s all-time Southcott XI, 5-3-2 formation (“I’m sure I’ll upset a few people with this, but...”):

Goalkeeper - Raith Perry

“Raith was just a solid keeper, but also he’d always turn up. Even when he first joined the club and we were rotating keepers, he’d come along to be involved.

“He was always committed.”

Right wingback - Matt Batty

“Matt came to us at 17 or 18 years old, and he could run all day up and down the line, putting crosses in and creating chances.

“He’s a nice bloke as well and is involved in coaching his son’s team now.”

Left wingback - Manny Barker

“Manny was quick and a good, good player. But also every time he played he’d say ‘I could have played better but I work nights,’.”

Centreback - Jamie Hayden

“He was hard as nails. He could and should have played at a higher level, and he absolutely loved to tackle.”

Centreback - Lloyd Lambert

“Brilliant in the air and great on the ground, he just won every tackle.

“I never got to play him and Jamie together, which is such a shame because they’d have been a hell of a combination.”

Sweeper - Lee Pecker

“Lee could have played anywhere. I’m putting him at sweeper though because that would finish the defence.”

Centre midfield - Mickey Ryan

“I’ve seen a lot of football but Mickey hit the best pieces of them all.

“He could hit the ball from anywhere - with more confidence he could have been Beckham-esque.”

Centre midfield - Chris ‘Perry’ Mason

“He had the best chest control I’ve ever seen, and he could hit a pass through the eye of a needle.”

Centre midfield - Daniel Whitmarsh

“Daniel always wanted the ball.

“Wherever he was on the pitch, however we were doing, he was never afraid to take the ball off of anyone.”

Striker - Chris Deakin

“He came from Leighton Town and he’s Southcott’s all-time top scorer.

“He could drop deep or he could play on his own up front.”

Striker - Colin Knight

“Brilliant in the air, brilliant in and around the box.

“Between him and Chris Deakin I think they scored about 320 goals for the club - I don’t think that’s going to be matched again.”