Stevington take over at top of Bedfordshire League

Stevington took over as Bedfordshire League leaders after thumping bottom side Renhold United 5-0 on Saturday.

Aaron Hewitt netted twice alongside single strikes from Billy Pinney, Kieran Souter and Martin Danobrega to bring up their nap hand and secure top spot in the Premier Division supported by Sportsform.

Caldecote v Ickwell. Picture: David Kay. PNL-181001-101622002

Caldecote missed the opportunity to climb into second after being held to a 3-3 home draw in their derby with Ickwell & Old Warden.

Oscar Smith, Adam Legate and Chris Richardson marked Caldecote’s scoresheet against Ickwell replies via an Ashley Drummond penalty and strikes from Craig Duncan and Conor Green.

Still retaining their unbeaten away record, Wilstead were surprisingly held to a 2-2 draw at Kempston Rovers Development. Gary Stevens and Marcos Lourenco were on the home scoresheet against Wilstead replies via Paul Jones and Kevin Butler.

Yet Wootton Blue Cross’s unbeaten away run ended in a 2-1 defeat at Queens Park Crescents. Daniel Rasol and Shahiaur Rahman netting the home goals against one in reply from Antony Wright.

The other two scheduled games – Marston Shelton Rovers v Flitwick Town and Sharnbrook v AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College – were postponed due to waterlogged pitches.

Bedfordshire FA Senior Trophy Quarter Finals

Cranfield United will now face a semi-Final tie at Langford after running out 3-2 home winners over South Midlands League Ampthill Town thanks to a hat-trick from Josh Bamford.

Alas for Shefford Town & Campton it was the end of the road when beaten 3-0 at Totternhoe who will now entertain Crawley Green Reserves at the last four stage.

Division One supported by O’Neills

Totternhoe Reserves’ lead is now up to five points after they extended their unbeaten run to 14 games in drawing 2-2 at fourth place AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College Reserves. Matt Cheveralls and Jake Duxbury netted for the Town against replies from Tom Howson and Oliver Hibbett.

For third place Wixams it was a 2-0 defeat at Shefford Town & Campton Reserves where Andrew Hayday netted both goals, one in each half.

The biggest win of the day went to Henlow who were 7-1 home winners over lowly Meltis Albion. Paul Wright led the way with a hat-trick and Luke Hills weighed in with a brace to go alongside an own goal plus a strike from Craig Skelton. The lone Albion reply came from Stanley Gonese.

Just one goal behind Henlow were Flitwick Town Reserves who took their unbeaten home run to five games in beating bottom side The 61 FC Luton Reserves 6-1. Dom Collins with a hat-trick was joined on the home scoresheet by Dan Gorrick, Dan Parker and Jason Strong against a lone 61 reply via Admiral Humzah.

The lone away win of the day went to Lea Sports PSG who extended their unbeaten ways up to five games by winning 2-1 at Biggleswade FC Reserves. Joe Hennem and Sean Dixon netted the vital goals against a home reply from Edward Lamb.

Centenary Cup 1st Round

In the opening tie in this season’s competition Riseley Sports emerged 4-3 home winners over Cople & Bedford SA. Jack Healy, James Cooke, Jay Willett and Jake Hislop all found the back of the net against SA replies via Daniel Bond, Ollie Hughes and Gary Canzano.

Division Two

Renhold United Reserves missed the chance to regain the Division Two leadership after being held to a 3-3 home draw by Caldecote Reserves. Michael France scored all three United goals including one from the penalty spot against visitor replies via Tom Boyd twice and Rhys Parker once.

Sixth place Westoning made it three home wins on the bounce with a 4-2 victory over bottom side Luton Leagrave AFC, Aaron Turner with a brace joined on the home scoresheet by Thomas Cooksley and James Stewart against a brace in reply from Lewis Bloomfield.

The other two encounters of the day finished all square. For Wixams Wanderers that meant an end to their four game losing run when drawing 2-2 at home against fifth place Houghton Athletic, Jordan Benham and Rayvaun Bridgett netting the goals against Athletic replies via Mihail Tudos and Marcus Goble.

The game between Elstow Abbey and AFC Oakley M&DH Reserves ended 0-0.

Bedfordshire FA Junior Cup Quarter Finals

The result of the day went to Atletico Europa who netted a 3-2 home win over Luton District & South Beds League FC Koran thanks to goals from Paddy Alimanji, Ric Bulzis and Mo Banda.

Joining them in the hat for the last four draw are Henlow Reserves and Sundon Park Rovers who both won on the road. Henlow Reserves, with two goals from James Campbell plus single strikes from Chris Powell and Oliver Cattley, triumphed 4-1 at CS Rovers who lone reply came from Joe Campion.

Whilst Sundon Park Rovers were 2-1 winners at Wilstead Reserves, Scott Fraser and Brian Fraser netting the vital goals against one in reply via Dale Clegg.

Division Three

Kempston Athletic remain six points clear and still unbeaten on the road after drawing 2-2 at second place Clifton who retained their own unbeaten home record. Kyle Davis and Josh Darnell netted the home goals against Athletic replies via Craig Schurek and Josh St Clair Pierre.

All of which was good news for third place Harlington who took their unbeaten sequence to seven games by winning 3-1 at second from bottom of the table White Eagles. Ben Whalley netted twice and Liam John once.

Having lost their last four games on the road Flitwick Town A came up with the biggest score of the day in winning 8-3 at Dinamo Flitwick. Luke Snapes led the way with a hat-trick, David Lyons scored twice and was joined on the Town scoresheet by Jacob Campbell-Blunt, Gareth Fessey and Joe Kwarciaski against home replies via Daniel Day (2) and Charlie O’Mahoney.

For fifth place Lidlington United Sports it was a 4-4 draw at Caldecote A who are now unbeaten in their last four starts. Tony Norman twice plus single strikes from Neil Giles and Liam Brady Peel marked the home scoresheet against Sports replies via Mark Reynolds, Daniel Jones, Carl Pearson and Jhoy Tompkins.

Also finishing all square was the game between Bedford Albion Reserves and Wootton Village at 1-1. Sean Hendry was the Albion marksman and Hamayun Shahid netted for the Village to end their five game losing run.

Sandy Reserves are on a three game winning run after emerging 5-2 home winners over AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College A. Matt Johnson led the way with a hat-trick and he was joined on the home scoresheet by Liam Brophy and Charlie Richardson to bring up the nap hand against Town replies via John Hislop and Giovanni Moscaritoo.

For Stevington Reserves it was a 4-2 away win at Shefford Town & Campton A. Harry Austin scored twice alongside single strikes from Jack Jennings and Alex Ayles against Town replies via Gareth Head and Josh Lummis.